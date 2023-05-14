According to Katie Ball, owner of The Flower Shoppe, mothers are just like flowers.
As they spend much of their life dedicated to making others’ lives beautiful, Ball said when Mother’s Day rolls around it is time to reward them with something as beautiful as them.
“I don’t think everyone knows the power of flowers,” Ball said. “Nothing beats presenting a beautiful bouquet.”
Mother’s Day weekend is the second busiest time of year at Ball’s floral shop, located at 202 Main Street in Logan. The most popular item purchased for mothers, Ball said, is mixed flower bouquets. The shop also sells other gifts such as stickers, chocolates and dish towels.
Although Ball and her employees have been working long hours to prepare for the holiday, she said it has been worth it as her efforts are an indicator that spring is here.
“A little bit of color and the brightness of spring hope is perfect for Mother’s Day,” Ball said.
Things have been no different at the many other local floral shops and greenhouses. According to Haily Larsen, owner of Logan’s Meraki Floral Co., Mother’s Day weekend is “pure chaos.”
“We just plan for no sleep,” Larsen said.
According to her, Mother’s Day is the perfect time of year, as it is when Meraki starts receiving its locally grown, unique spring flowers.
“We feel like moms deserve the prettiest of the prettiest,” Larsen said.
During Mother’s Day season, Larsen said mixed flower arrangements and gift boxes are extremely popular. The gift boxes, she said, are filled with flowers as well as other items patrons can choose from in the store.
Meraki Floral is run by Larsen and her fellow designer, Shaylee Wolford. Between the two of them, they process thousands of stems.
Every Mother’s Day, Wolford said she buys her mother flowers that they can plant together. According to her, the activity is just as rewarding as her mother’s reaction to the flowers.
“I feel like flowers are a really good way to show your mom thank you,” Wolford said. “I mean, who doesn’t love fresh flowers?”
According to the designers at Plant Peddler Floral, the tradition of children giving their mothers flowers to show their appreciation for them starts with picking bouquets of dandelions.
Addie Howel, a designer at the shop located in Logan, said people will commonly purchase a mixed spring arrangement for their mother for the special day.
On top of Mother’s Day, May is the busiest month of the year at Plant Peddler Floral, as many students in the valley order corsages for prom and it is a nice time of year for weddings, according to Howel. There have been times where Howel has worked from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. the next day, she said.
“It’s a lot of work and it’s really busy, but it’s super rewarding,” Howel said.
During Mother’s Day weekend at the Greenhouse Nursery Inc., Lizzy Swink said employees are constantly at the register checking out customers who are buying plants and flowers for their mothers. On the Friday and Saturday before the holiday, patrons will even line up at the gates before the store opens, Swink said.
“It’s just a fun weekend,” she said. “I love seeing people, especially the dads and brothers buying stuff, because it’s sweet when they ask for opinions.”
On the Friday and Saturday before Mother’s Day, Swink said The Greenhouse offers mothers caramel apples, chocolate covered strawberries, cookies and other treats.
According to her, the most popular item purchased for mothers is hanging flower baskets. In fact, Swink traditionally designs and gifts her own mother a hanging basket for the occasion.
“They are so pretty,” she said. “You can’t go wrong with a Mother’s Day basket.”
Heather Dobson, a floral designer at Every Bloomin Thing in Smithfield, said while the weeks leading up to Mother’s Day are full of hard work, it is worth it to see mothers being appreciated.
“I think mothers are very important and flowers are a great way for people to acknowledge the fact that they love their moms,” Dobson said.
Employees at Every Bloomin Thing have been hard at work preparing various spring floral arrangements and mixes of flowers for the special day. According to Dobson, from Thursday until Saturday, the majority of the store’s customers are shopping for their mothers.
“When you give your mother flowers, she knows you have gone above and beyond just a box of chocolates because flowers are an extravagance,” she said.
Lisa Gramse, a manager at Freckle Farm in Hyde Park, said Mother’s Day is extremely busy as it also is when people are putting in their gardens for the year.
May preparations at the greenhouse start in February, Gramse said, so the shop can grow all the flowers to bloom at just the right time. In recent years, hanging baskets have grown in popularity as gifts for mothers, she said.
“We grow over 380 baskets every year, and this week alone I’ll probably sell 70% of that,” Gramse said.
According to her, many people come to Freckle Farm with their mothers to let them pick out what they want. During this week, Gramse said she traditionally will work well into her overtime, so when Sunday comes around, her family will make her breakfast in bed and spend the day with her at home.
According to her, Mother’s Day and flowers are correlated because people want to extend the beauty they see outside into their home.
“Nature is waking up,” Gramse said. “People get excited for the color. They see the bulbs blooming outside and the pollinators coming back and are excited.”
Gramse said working at Freckle Farm has become a large part of her Mother’s Day traditions, and she always looks forward to meeting members of the community.
“I love the busy, the busy is definitely fun for me,” she said. “I also love to see the joy and happiness that spring brings, and where we have had such a long, hard winter, I think that joy is felt even more this year.”
