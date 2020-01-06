Jackie Palmer knows firsthand how challenging an adoption can be, and her experiences sparked her idea to make life a little easier for other adoptive families.
“The reason we began Adoptive Families Coalition was due to our own circumstances,” said Palmer, now the nonprofit's executive director.
Jackie and her spouse, Jim, adopted a son at birth. The boy’s biological mom had used drugs pregnant, and although he met his milestones as he developed, there was a lot of disconnect with his brain. As he kept growing, more life challenges developed.
He became too aggressive to be in the home anymore and was kicked out of school in third grade. Their son needed treatment and they had no way to afford it.
Jackie began the AFC program in 2011 to help families meet post-adoption challenges. AFC’s mission is to provide financial assistance to families with children who need therapeutic treatment that is not covered by insurance. Even though the Adoptive Families Coalition is based out of Logan, it helps families all over the country raise money to afford needed treatment.
“Sometimes the trauma and abuse the kids have gone through or suffered require some pretty intensive treatment,” Palmer said.
When their son was kicked out of school, Jackie and her family had two options: give him to the state to have him put into the foster system or find a treatment for him.
“We weren’t going to give him away, and most foster systems are a broken system and overloaded,” Palmer said. “It adds more trauma to an already traumatized kid.”
They knew they needed to find treatment and since there was no help available in Cache Valley for their son and for other families, the Palmers decided to create their own solution.
“There are hundreds of families experiencing the same thing, and it’s a lonely journey of judgement and misunderstanding,” Palmer said.
Their other program is the support center The Center on Third. This is a place where families of adoptive children can go and do activities with other children in similar situations. One hundred fifty individuals in the valley, including parents and children, have come to the center.
This way the center is able to see the families in the community face to face. Jackie initially opened the center to help families nationwide, but on the local scale it's different. Part of the center's mission is to meet everyone and to have this be a safe place.
“Our mission is to promote self-regulation, healing and encourage connection with families,” Palmer said.
Kendra Hollenback is the program director for Adoptive Families Collation and The Center on Third. The Center on Third offers a diverse array of classes because people have diverse interests, she said.
The center’s goal is to accommodate whatever someone may be passionate about, so it offers free art, music and yoga classes for adoptive, foster and kinship families.
“We do rumba African drumming and ukulele classes, and if kids attend 9 out of 10 classes, they get to keep a ukulele,” Hollenback said. “We do watercolor and a monthly art series where it’s a new medium each month so kids can explore different options.”
Recently, the Eccles Theatre donated tickets for the ukulele students to go and watch the performance of the ukulele musician Jake Shimabukuro.
While adoptive families are their focus, Hollenback said, “we are really here for everyone; for anyone who could use our services, they are welcome to come to any of our classes. We have a strong belief in the healing power of the arts and music and have seen it firsthand being able to transform.”
The Center on Third collaborates with Court Appointed Special Advocates. CASA works with children in the valley who are in the court system, who have been abused or their families are in discord. They have those children come to the center as well.
Another community partner is Conservice, one of Cache Valley’s largest employers. Conservice pays its employees to volunteer two hours per month to do service projects.
“Community involvement and awareness is crucial to places like The Center on Third,” said Palmer. “It helps keep programs like this free.”
A popular event that they host every month through the Cache Humane Society is an animal academy. Melissa Smith, education coordinator at the Humane Society, comes once a month to teach the kids how to be responsible pet owners and how to safely interact with the animals.
“We want to give them a different variety of animals that are pets and expose them to that,” Smith said.
Hollenback added, “Animals are something that resonate with everyone. We have had horses, goats, snakes, puppies and kittens come, and our next one we will have a bearded dragon.”
They try to constantly offer new things that might spark interests, inspire hope and healing, and provide an outlet, Hollenback said.
Susan Bryner has been with The Center on Third since it started. She was in a GOTCHA group, an adoptive parent support group, that she has really enjoyed.
“This has been really fun to be a part of, among all the other classes for the kids — we jump onto any of the class opportunities that we can, which there are a lot,” Bryner said. “It’s very beneficial, therapeutic to have the art classes.”
When Bryner’s daughter has a rough day at school, it’s a great place to come and be calm.
The Center on Third offers many workshops, including creating kitchen aprons and soap making. One of the parent workshops is Trust Base Relational Intervention. TRBI is a workshop for parents of children from difficult backgrounds.
Hollenback said the workshop is informative and helpful.
“These children deserve an opportunity to heal, and there should not be a financial restriction on that,” Palmer said.