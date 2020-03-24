While gyms are closing around the nation to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some people are resorting to at-home workouts and others are resigned to the couch. Some local gyms that have closed are providing resources for members to continue fitness goals.
Normally, there are six different classes a day at CrossFit Antietam in Logan. Since closing, the owner Cerissa Hebdon said she and the other trainers have kept up with the gym members through social media, video calls and whatever other way best works for them.
“It is important to stay connected, whether over social media or over text with friends” Hebdon said. “It really helps to stay accountable to someone.”
For the fitness and ballet studio in Logan dubbed The Studio, preparations for streaming classes had been in the works for nearly a year.
The owner’s husband, Andy King, said they had bought a new domain a year ago and had been thinking about starting online classes to supplement their in-person classes as well as spark a rebranding venture, but they had been nervous to pull the trigger.
“We actually ended up launching the site soon after closing,” King said. “And the response has been overwhelming.”
With one 40-minute class taught live every morning by the regular instructors, the audience has jumped from their regular 200 members to over 500 participants now and King said it just keeps growing.
“We have had such a phenomenal response,” King said. “With people being stuck in their homes, we have to do a little extra to move our bodies and have something that shakes up the Netflix and chill routine.”
The online streaming classes are free for the time being and King said the hope is to continue online classes after the in-person classes start up again. The classes can be found at www.studiofit.com.
“Fitness is great but what we find more important is the community and friendships that are made,” King said. “The spread of COVID-19 has forced our hand and made us innovate and come up with something that would help our people.”
Ryan Gregory, owner of Cache Valley Boxing, closed his gym last Wednesday with the tentative date of April 1 for re-opening.
“We have taken this threat seriously and continue to protect our patrons and coaching staff through this ordeal,” Gregory said.
Since closing, Gregory has steam cleaned and sterilized all of the training apparatuses and surfaces and provided routines and workouts from USA Boxing for his gym members to do at home.
“Other groups have tried to remain open and have put our community at serious risk,” Gregory said. “I just say it is best to stay home and don’t bring sickness to the gym.”
Some gyms, however, have stayed open in an effort to meet the fitness needs of their members.
In a letter to members, the Sports Academy announced their intent to stay open and available to patrons until otherwise directed by local officials.
Dan Smith, the director of the Sports Academy, said the decision to stay open was two fold.
“I am trying to support my members who want to come into the gym and are safe to use the gym. I am trying to support my employees that want to work and get a paycheck, especially those who depend on that paycheck.”
Trainers and group fitness instructors at the Sports Academy are also offering online workouts over Instagram and Facebook for the members who do not want to go into the gym.
“We realize many are and will continue to be impacted by this outbreak, but we are committed to doing what we can to keep you safe and healthy while using the Sports Academy,” wrote Smith in the letter.