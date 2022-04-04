One InTech Collegiate Academy student’s spring break will include sunshine, sports, and the opportunity to represent the United States as an athlete in the Cadet Pan American Championship in Lima, Peru.
Junior Anthony Shaw, 16, will be competing over the second weekend in April after he recently took silver and bronze in the Cadet division and International Judo Federation division at the 2022 Judo Youth National Championships in Michigan.
While this is his first time going to the Cadet Pan American Championship, it isn’t the first time he’s been offered a place on the team. He qualified last year but due to short notice, he wasn’t able to secure a passport on time.
Now, Anthony will be competing in the +90 kilogram weight class, and he explained the entire situation has been dreamlike.
“It’s been pretty surreal, I didn’t imagine myself 10 years ago being able to do this. I didn’t even know that it existed,” he said. “My first opportunity was last year and I wasn’t able to go, and being able to this year and actually having confirmation that I am going is pretty cool.”
Over the course of the weekend he will be coached by USA Judo Head Olympic Coach Jhonny Prado, and Olympians Colton Brown and German Velazco.
His coach, Jon Semetko, explained Anthony has been training since he was five years old and studies multiple martial arts. He is a black belt in taekwondo and hapkido, a brown belt in judo, and has been competing at a national level for about five years.
“Anthony is a really great guy,” said Semetko, head coach at Cache Valley Judo. “He’s calm, generous, patient with kids and adults, and generally a really good kid.”
His father, John Shaw, echoed these statements.
“He’s quiet and not quite the killer athlete type,” John said. “You’d never know that he is. His teachers … we told them about nationals, and they were like, ‘we had no idea,’ because he doesn’t talk about any of that. Some kids in martial arts boast about it, but (Anthony) keeps to himself, but will tell you about it if you ask.”
John explained his son is perceptive and able to learn from what he observes to better his skills — not just in judo but in his other interests, which include robotics, snowboarding, and playing in a band as a guitarist.
Anthony also assists at the Cache Valley Judo Club by teaching and training younger club members.
“He teaches the kids, and a lot of the parents really like that so I get more compliments from parents … saying they really love how he teaches,” John said. “He’s really patient with them.”
Anthony will typically train around three hours a day, as well as instructing younger club members.
“I think I inspire some people,” Anthony said. “I try to help. I think I’m the team leader out of the youth, so I get to teach them.”
Excellence from the Cache Valley Judo Club isn’t exclusive to just Anthony. Semetko explained that Anthony’s two siblings have forged their own judo skills and have been national medalists in previous years. Nine of Semetko’s students also competed in the 2022 Youth National Judo Championship, where two other students medaled.
Six-year-old Tinsley Dickhut earned bronze in her division, winning her second national medal after she took the gold last year, and Skyler Da Silva, 13, took home his first national medal in bronze in his division. Anthony, Tinsley, and Skyler qualified for the Junior Elite National Roster.
“Anthony is consistently kind and patient with younger and newer athletes,” Semetko said. “He is an excellent model of ethical principles of judo.”