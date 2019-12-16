A unit in Logan Regional Hospital that provides care to premature babies and others with special medical needs has recently been nationally recognized.
The hospital’s NICU, or Newborn Intermediate Care Unit, received the 2019 Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award on Nov. 18, an award only given to organizations that rank in the top 5% in the nation for patient experience.
The Guardian of Excellence award was based off of patient satisfaction surveys received from May 2018 through April 2019. These surveys centered on three main criteria: the parent of the patient’s likelihood to recommend the care their child received, their overall rating, and their rating of teamwork observed among the staff.
“I work with a great staff here; we work hard every day, we get along, we have a great unity here,” said Dana Bair, a nurse who has worked in the Logan Regional NICU for 17 years. “I just think that our team deserved it because we do work hard every day. We’ve worked hard to be better and to be the best.”
The NICU team has monitored their progress meeting the Press Ganey criteria throughout the year and has made efforts to improve where necessary, including reevaluating mother involvement in the NICU admission process and after delivery.
“It’s really a testament to these guys, how flexible they are,” said Mike Scriver, a NICU nurse. “That they can mold and connect with lots and lots of different people, lots of different backgrounds and languages.”
Because the NICU received the Guardian of Excellence award, Elizabeth Anderson, the NICU manager, along with several members of her staff were invited to attend Press Ganey’s 2019 National Client Conference.
The conference was from Nov. 18-20 in Orlando, and over 3,400 health care professionals attended.
“I have a wonderful team and we have a wonderful retention rate,” Anderson said. “Most of our nurses have been here 15 to 30 years. They’re very happy here and they love their job, and it shows through the way they care for their patients and the parents of these little babies.”