A Logan nonprofit focused on providing affordable housing in the area announced a new partnership and name change.
Habitat for Humanity Cache Valley will now be known as The Fuller Center of Cache Valley, according to a press release from the nonprofit. The Logan-based organization recently became a covenant partner with Georgia-based Fuller Center for Housing — an ecumenical Christian organization founded by former president and co-founder of Habitat for Humanity Millard Fuller and his wife, Linda.
According to the press release, The Fuller Center of Cache Valley officially launched in October.
“The move will allow the Logan-based affordable housing nonprofit to enhance and broaden its efforts to fulfill its mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope,” the press release states.
The affiliation change allows the local organization to better meet the local needs through services to families forced to live in substandard housing, according to a prepared statement from executive director Todd Cottle.
Cottle said in the press release that the Fuller Center model emphasizes locally based decision making, with few restrictions on how each partner organization addresses the particular housing challenges faced by its community.
The organization will continue to run its home improvement store and donation center on located at 232 South Main St. in Logan. Formerly known as ReStore, the center will be known as the Fuller Housing Thrift Store going forward.
The Fullers founded their non-profit in 2005. According to the press release, the Fuller Center builds and repairs homes in several countries around the globe in addition to nearly 90 communities in the United States.