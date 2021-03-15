Most grade-school kids can’t say that they’re a published author, and even fewer can say they wrote a book at 5. With the release of “Grandma Preschool” late last year, local author and 9-year-old Britta Wosnik can say both.
She didn’t do it all alone of course — she had some help from her grandma, author and retired teacher Debra Wosnik.
“Grandma Preschool” is a partially fictionalized account of the Wosniks' experience with their own impromptu education course, from which the book took its name.
The idea for grandma preschool came in 2016, when Britta was 5. After Britta narrowly missed the deadline to enroll in kindergarten for the fall, Debra suggested she come spend part of her days with her grandma instead.
“We used to have Grandma Day,” Debra said. “I take them on their birthday and I would do fun things, so I said ‘Why don’t we have a Grandma Preschool?’”
With her experience as a teacher and author, Debra wasn’t new to either early education or children’s books. So as Grandma Preschool progressed, she suggested Britta chronicle their activities in the form of a book as a way of reinforcing the things they’d learned together.
The activities ran the gamut from outdoor activities to imagination exercises, usually focusing on learning letters or numbers. One involved counting to 100 while kneading dough, which Debra had done to teach her son counting when he was young. Another included forming shapes in the grass as a way to get active, with Debra’s dog chasing them along the way.
Each entry was written and illustrated by Britta.
Debra said the focus was on keeping the activities at grandma preschool fun and engaging.
“The whole gist of the book is, at the end, the teacher says, ‘Well I can see why you are so ready for kindergarten because you’ve been working with your grandma,’” Debra said. “And she (Britta) says ‘No, we’ve just been playing.’”
It wasn’t until years later that Debra revisited the book for publication.
“I wasn’t thinking about it being a book,” Debra said. She got the idea to publish when she saw a video Britta had made reading the book to her parents.
Debra said she talked to her granddaughter about the possibility of publishing her story, and from then on, Britta was heavily engaged in the whole process. After receiving feedback or suggestions from their publisher, Pink Umbrella Books, Debra would respond, “‘Well let me get back to you — I’m going to talk to my co-author and see what she says.”
The published book is an update of the original, keeping the original stories and adding new artwork by Myra Romano, an illustrator based in Arizona.
“Britta was involved in every single aspect of the book,” Debra said. Britta picked out the illustrator from different options sent by the publisher, made necessary cuts for length or clarity, and even negotiated minute design decisions throughout “Grandma Preschool.”
“She has an eye for what she likes, and that’s how she was with the book,” Debra said.
Of course, with her nearly four years of hindsight, Britta did want to make some changes here and there — but for the most part had little issue with the original.
“I kinda liked it the way it was,” Britta said.
Though making editorial decisions was easy for Britta, she said the hard part was waiting to see the finished product.
“Every day I thought, ‘Oh, maybe it’s done, maybe it’s done,’ but it wasn’t,” she said.
Though Debra said the illustrations arrived ahead of the industry norm, because of COVID, publishing was delayed from its original release date in October to just before Christmas.
Debra said the process “did take a while, from March until Christmas, which is really fast for a book — but hard when you’re waiting.”
When Britta finally got to see the book, she said she was very excited.
“I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m an author,” she said.
Britta came out of the experience with an enthusiasm for both writing and teaching, and is curious to explore both in the future. She said she’s thinking about heading into teaching as a career, though that’s far off. As for writing another book?
“Oh, I really think I’d want to,” Britta said. “The whole experience of writing a book was really fun.”
“Grandma Preschool” is currently available on Amazon and recently landed on shelves at The Book Table in downtown Logan. Some of the proceeds from the book will go to CCD Smiles, a nonprofit charity founded by Debra Wosnik’s daughter that focuses on cleidocranial dysplasia. The book can be found online in paperback, hardcover or Kindle formats at https://www.amazon.com/Grandma-Preschool-Debra-Wosnik/dp/1949598209.