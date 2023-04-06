The community of Clarkston has a problem. Their mayor didn’t run for mayor. Rather, he stepped into the position after learning no one else would.
In fact, due to a lack of candidates for community positions, Clarkston hasn’t had an election since at least 2021 and, according to the Cache County Clerk’s Office, neither have a handful of other communities including Wellsville, Hyrum and Cornish.
“Nobody would sign up, so I finally put my name in. My wife is actually our town clerk,” said Clarkston Mayor Craig Hidalgo. “She called me up and she said nobody’s putting their name down. … I filled it out and I said if nobody declares go ahead and submit it.”
No other residents declared their candidacy, so — following her husband’s instructions — she submitted his declaration, and he took the position.
He took the same course of action four years later. Again, nobody else declared candidacy, and Hidalgo is currently in his fifth year as mayor.
Even in municipalities with enough candidates to hold elections, officials have noticed a decrease in the number of residents willing to run for positions.
“I believe we have an issue with getting good, qualified candidates to run for office for several reasons,” Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson told The Herald Journal.
Monson said potential deterrents include time restrictions, the need to make difficult decisions, angered constituents, financial restrictions and the feelings of incompetency some may have if they are unfamiliar with local government processes.
“The State holds a lot of power over development, especially affordable housing, and public officials take a lot of heat over decisions they MUST make to meet state code,” she wrote in an email. “It is hard to sit among neighbors and vote for heavy density right next to your 12,000 sq ft lot neighborhood.”
She believes the financial burden of the positions may also be hampering some candidates with unique perspectives and opinions from running, given that the job requires many hours in exchange for little pay.
“It creates a barrier so that only those who are financially comfortable can afford to put in the required hours. I would love to see more diversity on our council, representation from younger candidates, different ethnicities or walks of life,” she said. “Many families already need a second income to survive, and they just cannot afford to take these jobs for the pay that is offered.”
The situation is further complicated, she said, when an increase in pay requires the council to vote for their own raise after a public hearing, which she deemed “almost impossible to do for a city council who is trying to be fiscally responsible.”
She also said that, though most Smithfield residents are respectful when approaching situations, “there are those who let their tempers flare. That can be very daunting. No one gets paid enough to be yelled at, threatened, bullied or belittled, especially public officials who are basically donating their time.”
Millville Mayor David Hair said he hasn’t noticed a decrease in candidates, which he said is good given that they don’t have many.
While he wasn’t aware of any reasons people don’t run for office, he listed two motivations for why people do.
“They either want to get involved and serve the community,” he said, “or they don’t like how something is going and want to implement changes. Both are good and justifiable motives.”
Nibley Mayor Larry Jacobsen said his municipality also has “an acceptable number of candidates.”
“Given the number of individuals willing to be a part of Nibley governance, I think we are either failing our citizens and the candidates see the need to fix a problem, or it means we have an active community who are proud to be a part of Nibley,” he said. “I hope it is the second."
Logan Mayor Holly Daines also said she’s noticed a decrease in the amount of people running for office.
“I admit I don’t enjoy campaigning for office,” she said. “I preferred the campaigns for council member because I wasn’t running head-to-head against a particular individual. I was simply running for a seat on the city council."
Hidalgo himself thinks people shy away from the idea of running due to the fear they feel when they see political controversies on larger levels.
“We see what’s going on in the media with the news and stuff between Republicans and Democrats and all this other stuff,” he said. “Quite frankly, I don’t even know where my council members stand as far as if they’re a Republican or a Democrat. That’s just not part of our concerns.”
He said the focus of smaller governments falls less on large partisan issues and more towards helping communities grow.
“It’s really a misunderstanding of what these small towns are going through,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to serve your community and make sure it develops the way you would like to see it progress. It’s not political.”
Individuals interested in running for local elected positions can find more information about doing so on the “Elections” section of Cache County’s website.
“I would really like to see an election, and not just signing up,” Hidalgo said. “When you have an election, people feel like they have a say and then they hold the ones they elect accountable. When you have people just step in and take the reins, not to diminish their service, but people don't take them seriously."
