Amid a global pandemic, personal strife and member changes, local metal act False Witness released their third full-length album, “In the Company of Snakes,” on Friday.
After nearly a decade of writing and performing, founding guitarist and vocalist McKae Nielsen said the band’s new, self-released album showcases personal growth and perseverance through multiple setbacks.
“As we’ve kind of just evolved as people and in what we listen to, I think that our music has reflected that,” Nielsen said. “This new record, I feel, is a really good representation of that growth.”
With their last album released in 2017, Nielsen said the process for recording the new album began over a year ago — before the novel coronavirus set the world askew. After having written the album’s material with two new members, guitarist Tyler Thurston and bassist Ryan Hall, the band completed two songs at High Vibe Recordings in Salt Lake City.
“And then COVID happened,” Nielsen said.
Once the band was finally able to get back into the studio to continue its efforts, setbacks struck again when a hard drive containing the band’s most recently recorded material was stolen.
Despite being forced to start from scratch, recreating what the band had already recorded, Nielsen said it turned out for the best.
“That was pretty disappointing, but I think it ended up being for the better. The new versions of those songs that we recorded are much better, I think,” Nielsen said. “Honestly, we were surprised that they turned out as good as they did, and that we were as happy with them as we were, because we had our hearts kind of set on the original way that we recorded it.”
Due to time management issues and COVID-19, the band also opted to record the guitar work for the album in Nielsen’s home studio. The decision not only saved money but also allowed for the band to take its time with the production of the album — which was a double-edged sword for Nielsen.
“There were parts where I would just be sitting there playing this part over and over, and just tearing my hair out,” Nielsen said. “When you’re doing it yourself, every take is awful, you know, you can always do better. You’re your own worst critic.”
Conceptually, Nielsen said the new album addresses personal fall outs, including the dissolution of one band member’s marriage.
“It’s a healing process,” Nielsen said. ”You almost put your heart and soul into the words that you’re writing, and it becomes a therapy in and of itself, I guess. And then you hope that hopefully someone can listen to that, and if they’re going through something similar, that they’ll be able to connect.”
The band formed in 2012 as a high school project covering a range of acts from The Foo Fighters to Jimi Hendrix. After responding to the band’s classified ad seeking a drummer, Brigham City musician Connor Werling rounded out one of the first serious iterations of the band.
“We hit it off with him and he was a great drummer,” Nielsen said. “When he came into the band, he had, you know, a little bit of a different musical influence than the rest of us.”
For Nielsen, as a young guitarist with an affinity for the shred, bands like Metallica, Poison and Van Halen were his bread and butter.
“When I started playing the guitar, those were the bands and the players that I was trying to emulate,” Nielsen said. “So that kind of became my primary focus as a guitar player when I was first starting out … ‘Oh, I want to learn all of these crazy solos. I want to be able to play really fast and kind of dazzle people.’”
On the other hand, Werling had an interest in heavier, drum-centric music. For Nielsen, the converging influences steered the band toward the heavier, modern metalcore sound they incorporate today.
“It’s just it’s kind of funny how it all worked out,” Nielsen said. “I don’t think any of it was necessarily a conscious effort, I think it was a really organic transformation.”
Since then, the group has engaged in a do-it-yourself approach by booking their own tours and self-releasing albums without record label support. Nielsen said the band’s second full-length release, “All Becomes Black,” gained traction through streaming services. But the bulk of the band’s income comes through live performances — a sector that’s taken an obvious hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve made about $400 off of (streaming),” Nielsen said. “It’s kind of a brutal world.”
Though record label support would likely grow the band’s audience, Nielsen said, it would also mean giving up rights to the music and creative control. It’s all part of the mixed blessings of keeping the band independent.
Nielsen said other musicians — especially during the pandemic — have begun turning to subscription platforms to help pay the bills. For Nielsen, successful musicians these days are turning “music into something almost more than music.”
“A lot of bands are starting to use Patreon and Twitch and some of those other subscription-based services,” Nielsen said. “Instead of just listening to their music, (fans) can log on to these platforms and kind of form … almost a deeper connection with the musicians and the bands that they admire.”
Looking forward to life post-pandemic, Nielsen said the band is hopeful to tour in support of the new album while looking for ways to develop their fanbase in new ways.
“I think it’d be awesome if we could get back to playing shows,” Nielsen said. “It’s kind of a combination of return to the pre-pandemic normal, where we can go out and play shows and kind of connect with people that way, as well as a new push forward, where we can really focus on building our online presence and trying to grow our fan base.”
While being commercially and financially successful is a goal for the band, Nielsen said expression is paramount.
“We write these songs and they help us and we hope that people will enjoy them and people will connect with them. And then, you know, if the commercial success comes, then that’s great,” Nielsen said. “But if it doesn’t come then that’s not going to stop us from, you know, writing music together and playing shows and doing something that we love to do.”