trash campsite

Items are scattered on the ground at an unattended campsite in Right Hand Fork on Monday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Getting away from it all in the nearby national forest is becoming harder to do for Cache Valley residents, if recent comments on The Herald Journal’s Facebook page are any indication.

“Impossible to find a camp site along the rivers. Impossible to even find a spot for the afternoon,” wrote Iris Nelsen, echoing the comments of many who are not only frustrated with crowded conditions in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest but upset with the behavior of their fellow national forest users.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you