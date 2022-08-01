Getting away from it all in the nearby national forest is becoming harder to do for Cache Valley residents, if recent comments on The Herald Journal’s Facebook page are any indication.
“Impossible to find a camp site along the rivers. Impossible to even find a spot for the afternoon,” wrote Iris Nelsen, echoing the comments of many who are not only frustrated with crowded conditions in the Unita-Wasatch-Cache National Forest but upset with the behavior of their fellow national forest users.
Nelsen was specifically voicing concern about what she called the “greedy practice” of some people who leave their trailers parked in the forest past the 14-day campsite occupation limit, something she said the understaffed U.S. Forest Service has a hard time policing.
For others posting comments, litter is a big problem, and it’s been exasperated by a new breed of outdoors enthusiasts spawned by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Ever since Covid started and more people were pushed into the outdoors because their favorite city activities were closed, I have noticed an increase in litter in our outdoors,” wrote Blake Millett.
“The Covid campers have ruined it for the rest of us that live the ‘take out more than you bring in’ idea,” wrote Shelly Kaminska Norr.
Candace Jensen put it this way: “The principle of leave no trace is apparently hard for people to grasp. It’s like their brains read it as ‘leave a pretty small trace.’ My husband and I spent Monday removing paper plates nailed to the trees all down Franklin Basin Rd.”
The newspaper asked readers three questions: Do you spend much time in the national forest? What’s your favorite place and favorite thing to do there? Do you think your fellow national forest users are recreating responsibly?
As one might have expected, none of the commenters gave away any secret places. It was the last question that generated the most conversation.
In addition to littering and campsite squatting, complaints in the comment thread targeted people who don’t control or pick up after their dogs, off-road vehicle drivers disobeying signage, people carving their initials in aspen trees, people stacking rocks for fun, damage from cattle grazing, and trail closures due to user abuse.
Blake Millett, quoted above, said he thought some problems could be solved by better management, commenting “I don’t think that USFS is a very good steward of our lands and think that the state could do a much better job.”
David James Hancey disagreed, pointing out that prior to federal control, the areas around Cache Valley now designated national forest land were almost decimated by overgrazing, logging and watershed pollution.
“You’d hope the state could do better now, but they don’t have a good track record,” he said.
Iris Nelsen’s perception that the Forest Service is having a hard time policing trailer parking was not shared by Shelly Kaminska Norr.
“Wow, I’d like to know where people are getting away with leaving their trailers parked all summer long??” Kaminska Norr wrote. “We have camped in the same general area quite far off the beaten path in CNF since around 1980. Always aware of the 14 day rule, never ever had an officer in camp! The last two years we have had one in camp almost daily reminding us of the rules, even though we hadn’t broke one of them and almost to the point of harassment.”
A different complaint with Forest Service enforcement was voiced by a Facebook commenter who claimed officers have looked the other way and allowed certain private property owners to encroach on federal lands that they border. The Herald Journal was unable to immediately verify this person’s claims, so specifics in these alleged situations will be withheld here pending a possible future article.
Despite the crowding and conflicts, none of the locals participating in the Facebook conversation indicated they plan to limit their trips into the wild. Many said they turn to the public lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service to fill a big part of their recreation time.
“We use it year round, hiking, snow shoeing, sledding, kayaking,” wrote Susan Copeland Barrus, and Mikayla Lords commented, “I try to go at least once a week but some weeks I’m up there more.”