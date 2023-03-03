...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 8 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Saturday to 8 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected, especially
during the overnight hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Local representative sponsors state legislation with strong, bipartisan support
“You may not believe this, but I don’t really look forward to speaking in the chamber like this,” Rep. Mike Petersen said to the Utah House of Representatives on Feb. 9. “But today’s a little different, I’m excited to talk with you for a minute about H.B. 228, a bill we’ve been working on for months now.”
Petersen — a representative hailing from North Logan — said the bill has garnered attention on a local, state, national and international level, which he didn’t find surprising because “it deals with gender identity and sexual orientation, and of course that can whip up any crowd.”
While such topics usually bring contention and disagreement, however, Petersen championed H.B. 228 — of which he was the chief sponsor — as a piece of legislation with rare bipartisan support.
Titled “Unprofessional Conduct Amendments,” the bill clarifies what mental health professionals can and cannot do in terms of discussing sexual orientations with minors.
Though it specifies that “a health care professional who is acting in their professional capacity may not provide conversion therapy to a minor client,” it specifies that they may provide a minor client with “acceptance, support, and understanding.” It also says health care professionals can engage in therapy that addresses and helps minors understand many components of sexual orientation. Lines 174-195 of the bill list which specific ways this may be applied.
Speaking with The Herald Journal, Petersen explained he has worked as a counselor for about 12 years. Given his expertise, when a 2019 bill banning conversion therapy was introduced to the state legislature, he took concern with some of the limitations it posed for mental health professionals.
“It really restricted to what counselors could and could not do in counseling in regards to sexual identity and sexual orientation and gender identity,” he explained. “The legislature pushed back … it didn’t make it at the time.”
Still, Petersen explained, then Utah Gov. Gary Herbert implemented the restrictions presented in the failed bill into licensing requirements through the state’s Division of Professional Licensing.
About a year after, Petersen said he once again heard about the ban. He started thinking about the limitations the regulations put on counselors, who Petersen said couldn’t work through unwanted sexual attractions or feelings with minors.
“Their therapist felt they couldn’t help the child at all,” he explained.
On the house floor, he read a section of the DOPL regulation.
“‘Conversion therapy means any practice or treatment that seeks to change, eliminate, reduce behaviors, expressions, attractions or feelings related to a patient or client’s sexual orientation or gender identity,’” he read. “As you might imagine, that rule has caused some consternation.”
He said the “rule's had quite a chilling effect” on professionals who have stopped or shifted away from working with minors or have left the state.
More importantly, he added, the rule limits minors’ ability to “talk openly and freely about what’s on their minds, what’s on their hearts. Especially today where we talk about the suicide rates of our kids, this is not a time to have our counselors feel shackled.”
During the bill’s first consideration on the house floor, Utah District 32’s Democratic Representative Sahara Hayes spoke directly after Petersen.
“This has been a difficult session for the LGBTQ community, and so I am so deeply grateful today to be rising in support of this bill,” she said. “Conversion therapy is a deeply harmful practice, and this continues the ban, this continues to protect our queer youth … but at the same time, as he mentioned it does provide these additional guardrails and clarifications so that practitioners and therapists can continue to do their jobs well.”
She also complimented Petersen for getting The Trevor Project, Equality Utah and the Eagle Forum “to agree on something.”
The bill passed by the House without a single vote in opposition. Six days later, it was passed by the Senate in the same fashion.
Every present legislator voted in affirmation.
In his conversation with The Herald Journal, Petersen clarified the goal of the bill is to untie professional hands.
“Counselors have to be able to talk,” he said, discussing his goal for the legislation. “Children of this great State of Utah have to be able to talk.”
Going into the bill’s initial committee hearing, Petersen said he had this goal in mind.
“Let’s not have a contentious committee hearing,” he said, recalling how he approached different groups. “The committee hearing happens, and there was not a single negative word, not in the room or even people that joined via Zoom—not a single negative word.’”
