.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river flows
to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from Hyrum
Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

A Cache Valley man is behind bars after alleged sexual abuse with minors.
Charles Olson was arrested by the Cache County Sheriff’s Office on May 5 for alleged forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony charge.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Olson engaged in unbecoming behavior with two minors on several occasions.
This included telling children to completely undress in front of him, holding children tightly in his lap and not allowing them to leave while he rocked back and forth, and other abusive behaviors that were not explicitly listed.
The affidavit says victims of Olson’s alleged offense were interviewed at the Children’s Justice Center for an incident that took place in March. After reviewing the case, the Cache County Attorney’s Office decided an arrest was warranted.
Logan District Court Judge Lee Edwards ordered that Olson be held without bail.
