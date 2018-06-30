After the May announcement that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Boy Scouts of America will end their century-long partnership in 2019, local scouting officials are seeking ways to help their troops make it through the transition.
A joint statement from the two organizations marks December 31, 2019, as the final day of their partnership.
According to Lynn Gunter of the Trapper Trails Council, the Ogden-based branch of the Boy Scouts of America, several services that were provided by the LDS Church in the past will now have to be found elsewhere. The church pays the registration fees of youths participating through their wards, “regardless if they are a member of the church or not,” Gunter said.
Gunter said the churches have also provided meeting spaces and adult mentorship for the troops.
“The Trapper Trails Council has developed a committee that is evaluating all aspects of our operation, but the future game plan will likely not change as dramatic as one might think,” Gunter stated in an email.
The committee, called the Path Forward Committee, will help to guide the transition away from relying on the LDS Church. Gunter said most units in Cache Valley are sponsored by the church. One notable exception to that rule is Troop 1, the oldest scouting troop west of the Mississippi. The troop has been sponsored by various organizations throughout its long life and is currently sponsored by the Logan Lions Club. The more than 100-year-old unit is known for being Cache Valley’s only secular Boy Scout troop.
Troops sponsored by the LDS Church are now facing a challenging transition. Gunter said there’s “no doubt” some troops will be eliminated in the process.
“What remains to be seen will be the individual youth, leaders, and families that will want to continue participating in the scouting program,” Gunter stated.
Because the end of the partnership is still roughly 18 months away, the Trapper Trails Council has more questions than answers right now. One question is whether the remaining, newly secular troops will have to compete with the LDS Church’s new scouting program for membership. Gunter said this is not their desire, but the possibility does exist.
“The council has several opportunities as we work to meet the needs of Scouting into the future in our area,” Allen Endicott, Scout executive at the Trapper Trails Council, stated in an email. “Some of these include developing new chartered organizations, organizing new traditional Scouting units, expanding options at our camping properties, Family Scouting, and new and expanded fundraising opportunities.”
Despite the uncertainties that remain, Endicott is confident in the future of the organization.
“As a council, we believe the future is bright for Scouting in our area,” Endicott stated. “There are many legacy families who love Scouting and want to see their family members continue participating in our values-based program. We also know there are many who did not feel that they could participate in Scouting because it was mistakenly perceived as an LDS only program. There are also many who are new to Scouting and just need to be invited.”