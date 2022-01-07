The Keiskers have a simple message: Scouting is alive and well in Cache Valley.
“There are still so many people who feel it's gone,” said Boy Scout leader Richard Keisker. “We carry our soapbox with us, and we stand on it and proclaim the virtues of scouting for your kindergartner right on through your college student. We're here to stay; scouting is here to stay. … I've seen scouting go up and down, and popular and not so popular, and the struggles and so on. It's still here.”
Cache Valley-based Lynn and Richard Keisker, who serve in a number of roles within the Boy Scouts of America, have been chosen as the 2021 Herald Journal Residents of the Year for their efforts in sustaining local scouting programs as well as supporting the first female in Cache Valley to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout — the highest attainable achievement in scouting.
According to Jason Eborn, the senior executive for the Old Ephraim District that serves five counties including Cache, the Keiskers have been instrumental for the area’s scouts.
“Both have been super, super active and helpful,” Eborn said. “They're not just involved with just their little troop or pack. They're involved with the whole district.”
The Keiskers’ involvement in scouting began at early ages. Richard joined at the age of eight in 1951 and remained consistently involved over the past 70 years. Lynn began in Girl Scouts as a youth and continued with the same troop throughout high school and later became an active leader in Boy Scouts. For years both were involved with both community-sponsored scouting groups and groups operating in tandem with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
So when the church elected to split from the Boy Scouts of America at the end of 2019, it still felt natural to carry on.
“Even though the church was no longer funding scouting — they were not negative toward it, but they just stopped funding it — we kept it going,” Richard said. “It’s just something that's important to both of us.”
“We've been active in this with church sponsorship, but in community sponsored groups also, all of our lives,” Lynn said.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints severed official ties with the Boy Scouts of America in 2018 after over 100 years of partnership. In announcing the intended break-up, the church expressed its desire to form its own global children and youth initiative in lieu of scouting.
“The Church honors Scouting organizations for their continued goal to develop character and instill values in youth. The lives of hundreds of thousands of young men, along with their families and communities, have been blessed by Scouting organizations worldwide,” according to a prepared statement from the church in 2018.
Eborn said the church's decision had dramatic impacts.
“I think we lost close to 95% of the former registered scouts just because the church dropped out,” Eborn said. “And so we needed people like the Keiskers to step up and help keep it going.”
Richard indicated he may not have been terribly surprised by the decision. While in a bishopric in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 25 years ago, Richard said he heard rumblings even then of the church distancing itself from scouting.
“Well, 23 years later they did,” Richard said.
At that time, the Keiskers chose to continue programs with community sponsors. Lynn said each community unit needs a community sponsor like a business, church or sponsorship group. For the Keiskers, their motivation to keep scouting afloat stems from their deep belief in scouting principles.
“It's about being honorable,” Lynn said, going on to explain the 12 points of the Scout Law that are reviewed at each meeting. “Those principles are helping to build good citizens and community participants and learning how to work together — so it's a lot of teamwork. In those 12 principles of the Scout Law, we explore all the ways that we can become better citizens.”
The Keiskers spoke to the “exciting” achievement of Catherine Hendricks, who recently became the first female in Cache Valley to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. In a leadership roll, Lynn explained that Hendricks organized volunteers and material donations for an international project providing blankets to refugees.
“Those are the kinds of things that help kids really grow and develop,” Lynn said.
“She worked hard to get that,” Richard said.
Those interested are encouraged to contact Eborn, the Keiskers or the district office to find a list of scouting opportunities in their area.
Lynn championed other locals who are also committed to sharing the “excitement in the visions of scouting.”
“We are we're not the only ones,” Lynn said. “It's that belief in the program and they want to support and continue that for youth.”