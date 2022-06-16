Religious LGBTQ youth face a variety of challenges trying to balance two aspects of their identities. Many find themselves being asked the question: “How can you be religious and queer?”
Jacob Feldon, a 17-year-old Logan resident, is a local advocate and ambassador for Beloved Arise, a Seattle-based movement that advocates for LGBTQ+ youth who have been rejected by their faith communities.
To that question, Feldon answers, “I engage with both my religion and my sexuality on my own terms. And I’m proud to do so.”
Feldon finds that many queer youths feel pushed out of religion and faith all together. Growing up as Jewish and bisexual, Feldon knows the Jewish community to have broad range of acceptance when it comes to the queer community.
“There is a very classic saying in the Jewish community that says two Jews, three opinions,” he said. “Everyone has a different idea on how to do stuff.”
Though he grew up in a household that affirmed both of his identities, Feldon understands the experience of being a queer person who engages with religion, which ultimately led him to becoming one of five Beloved Arise youth ambassadors, to fight for those who have been rejected by what they believe.
“I can be religious,” he said. “I can be queer.”
He believes Cache Valley needs more spaces where queer youth of faith can feel like they belong and are welcomed.
“There needs to be spaces where people can come at their own pace, at their own level, and as themselves,” Feldon said. “A place where queerness is celebrated and the concept is not that God loves them even though they are gay, but that God loves that they are gay.”
To queer youth of faith, Feldon advises to not sacrifice yourself to someone else’s notion of religion.
“There are spaces that exist for you,” he said. “There are affirming places that fit exactly what you’re looking for. The world’s a big place.”
Feldon always compares this to a concept used in Judaism called “Pikuach nefesh” which is the Jewish value of saving a life. It means Jewish people are to live by the words of the Torah, but are not to harm themselves to fulfill them, according to Feldon.
“I believe God wants us to take care of ourselves, our minds, and our bodies,” he said. “Part of that is not forcing yourself into spiritually unhealthy places.”
The first step to creating a more welcoming, affirming, and accepting community is to simply talk to one another, said Feldon.
“Get to know people around you,” he said. “Ask about their experiences. Building relationships with people is how everything changes.”
Within the context of religion, Feldon advises folks to not reduce others down to one aspect of their identity.
“Love people as people,” he said. “And not in a love the sinner hate the sin kind of way.”
June 30 will be this year’s Queer Youth of Faith Day. Feldon encourages queer youth in religious homes and parents of queer youth to have a conversation surrounding this topic in honor of the day.
“Use this day as an opportunity to hear someone’s story and experiences,” he said. “Ask your families how you can help them and bring people together across the divide.”