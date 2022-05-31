When tragedy struck Uvalde, Texas, last week after the killing of 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary, parents from the Cache Valley Hispanic community reached out to local community advocate, Lizette Villegas, to express their worries, fears, and mixed emotions surrounding the shooting.
As someone who strives to unite, support and educate the community, Villegas wanted to do something to show support for Uvalde. Within three days, she organized a memorial.
“It’s something that is so far away, but yet so near,” Villegas said.
On Memorial Day evening, members of the community came together at The Event Center in Logan to remember and pay their respect to the victims of the shooting.
“What better day to do a memorial for their loss than on Memorial Day?” Villegas said.
As the majority of people who live in Uvalde are Hispanic, Villegas said this tragedy particularly affects these communities. Because of this, Armando Mora, a presiding bishop for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in one of Logan’s Spanish speaking wards, and his daughter, Alexa Mora, were asked to speak at the event.
Alexa started off the memorial by reading a poem, written by an unknown author, about the Uvalde shooting.
“I now send peace to all the hurting mothers and fathers, who instantly and senselessly lost their sons and daughters,” she read, “may this country be delivered from the hands of fools. I’m taking back my nation. I’m taking back my schools!”
During Armando’s talk, he took Villegas by surprise by sharing his connection to Uvalde.
“Little did Lizette know that in my youth I served as a missionary full-time for the church in Uvalde, Texas,” he said. “It was one of the areas that I visited repeatedly in the ‘90s, and where I have fond memories of the humble and simple people of that beautiful place.”
Villegas said there was something divine helping her plan the memorial.
“I had no idea he even had a connection to Uvalde,” she said. “I just had a feeling to ask him to speak.”
A moment of silence was held for every victim of the shooting, followed by a community potluck. White Pines Funeral Services provided a video memorial to be played.
“I think this was a beautiful way to honor those victims, and to show Texas a little bit of love from Cache Valley,” Villegas said. “It is just a small gesture, but I hope it helps us unite our valley in such a tragic situation.”