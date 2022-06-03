There are a lot of reasons to point your car south and head to the Wasatch Front, and Cache Valley residents listed most of them in response to a question posed this week on The Herald Journal’s Facebook page.
Typical of many responses was this list of Wasatch Front attractions from Angela Hauptman:
“We leave Cache Valley for Wise Guys, Ikea, concerts, airport, family, Trader Joe's, Ocean Mart, Indian food groceries. We try to combine trips with family events to not make additional drives, but we unfortunately spend a lot of money shopping outside of Cache Valley.”
Jodie Stanger Lamb offered a similar response, but with additional input on what she sees as a dismal lack of shopping options in the Logan area.
“Well … if you need kids clothes/shoes from anywhere but Walmart (which I detest) you have to leave the valley! Especially during back to school or holiday shopping, there is never anything left," she wrote. "We do have a couple hit and miss places for shopping, but it’s much easier and funner to drive to Farmington Station (or something similar), park your car, and have options for the whole family. With all of the people and all of the money in Cache Valley it boggles my mind that our mall is what it is.”
Jabs at the local retail landscape didn’t stop there. Jacob T. Erlick attributed his and others’ frequent trips out of the valley to the fact that “sometimes people need more than a bank, car wash or Maverick.”
“Okay but hear me out ... two Mavericks across the street from each other,” responded Spencer Parkinson in mock defense of Logan.
“You don’t buy all your food and clothes at Quick Quack??” chimed in Michael Griffin Hoffmann.
Not all of the Facebook input was critical of Cache Valley, however. A resident of Tremonton said people in her area actually turn to Logan for shopping and entertainment options, while a couple of other commenters directed their derision not at Cache Valley but the densely populated I-15 corridor.
“If CV doesn't have what I need, I order online. Hate SLC with a passion,” wrote Marilyn Godfrey.
Aside from entertainment venues and stores, locals mentioned being drawn to the Wasatch Front by a number of cultural attractions such as the Tracy Aviary, Hogle Zoo and Living Planet Aquarium. Others said they are forced to leave Cache Valley for doctor appointments and youth athletics.
One commenter said his family likes to take the FrontRunner train to Salt Lake Bees baseball games. FrontRunner’s northernmost stop is at Ogden Station, so this trip requires driving about half the distance to the ultimate destination of Smith’s Ballpark in south Salt Lake.
One frequent traveler from Cache Valley to Salt Lake City said she would make the trip even more often if public mass transit was available the full distance.
Are skyrocketing gas prices limiting the day trips to Roy, Ogden, Layton, Salt Lake City and points beyond?
“No. If I want to go, I just do,” wrote Narayne Mills Rougeau. “I usually fill up while I’m out of the valley because it’s always cheaper.”
“Especially at Costco,” added Tami Horiuchi Ribao.