As accents go, Cache Valley residents have a few quirks. Unless you’re from "Whalesville" — then you might have a few more.
That was the message from visitors to The Herald Journal’s Facebook page this week on the topic of what stands out in the local dialect. Among the many observations:
• The letter “t” is missing from the middle of a lot of two-syllable words like mountain and button or town names like Layton and Newton. This isn’t uncommon around the West, as some commenters pointed out, except locals tend to add a little hiccup — or what linguists call a “glottal stop” — between the two syllables.
• Local folks tend to say the letter “i” like an “e,” resulting in pronunciations such as “melk” for milk, “pellow” for pillow and “canel” for canal.
• Some valley residents “bath” their dogs and infants instead of bathe them.
• And some valley residents live in "Hyde Pork."
• “Have came" often takes the place of the grammatically proper "have come,” as does “I seen” for “I saw.”
• A lot of locals make “dills” instead of deals, and this of course makes them “fill” good.
• A hard “g” is sometimes sounded at the end of words like going and thing.
• Similarly, words and names like Chelsea are sometimes pronounced with what one commenter with obvious linguistic smarts described as a “plosive” sound, resulting in “Chelt-sea.”
• Days of the week come out of many local mouths as “Mondee,” “Tuesdee,” etc.
• Valley natives can be very creative in their efforts not to swear, using a lot of expletives such as “freaking” and “oh my heck.”
• Your grandpa might tell you he “was over to Ned’s house.”
• Horses are “harses,” forks are “farks” and corn is “carn" (especially in Wellsville).
“Anybody that lives in the valley knows those of us from Wellsville definitely have a different form of speaking,” Facebook commenter Mitch Gunnell said.
“I also grew up in Wellsville and had a really hard time in my classes at Utah State when I had to give a speech,” Kathy Anderson said. “I never could speak properly enough to satisfy the prof. Plus I had numerous people on campus ask me what part of the south I was from. I’d answer, ‘South Cache Valley’ … 8 miles south of here.”
Another accent anecdote from Old Main Hill was shared by Nancy Stephens Lincoln, who commented, “My old linguistics professor's favorite joke was, 'What do you call a retired agriculturalist in Cache Valley? A farmer former.'”
Stephens Lincoln also had this story for the comment thread:
“We were SHOCKED when we first moved to Cache Valley! Went to church ... they were singing the song ‘We'll sing all hail to Jesus' name.’ Only they all pronounced hail with a short e sound instead of a long a.”
Valley move-in Jared B. Luther had another personal account about accents and acclimation.
“My family moved to Cache Valley from California in the early 1980’s.” Luther wrote. “When we told people we lived in ‘Hy-rum,’ the next question was ‘how long have you lived here?’ Only after we learned to pronounce it 'H'rum' did that follow-up question stop.”
Some commenters said they hear few, if any, peculiarities in the speech of the local populace. These included Scott Dilatush, who wrote, “As far as an accent goes ... almost everyone seems to pronounce words properly and intelligently around here without much of any accent. It's a comfortable feeling for me after enduring the strange accent from the northeast with no 'R' sounds and the crude uneducated sounding accent from some parts of the southeast.”
Of course, many of the Cache Valley speech quirks are shared by people all around the West and in other parts of the country. A comment by Mary Ann Walker Hubbell suggests some of these similarities can be traced to very specific origins.
“I read years ago about etymological research about how the accent in Cache Valley shared similarities with an area of Texas,” she wrote. “After research, they realized it was because the two areas had lived in the same area of Missouri before they split to their resulting area.”