After past discussions regarding a county-wide waste collection plan, Logan Mayor Holly Daines told the Cache County Council the city would be opting out of trash collection unless a future agreement could be met.
“Our county has experienced rapid growth over the last ten years,” Daines said. “During that time, Logan city has continued to expand our environmental department services to meet the growing need. … The time has come for Logan to rightsize our garbage operation so we can efficiently respond to the needs of Logan residents and businesses.”
Currently, the Logan City Environmental Department is contracted with all 19 municipalities in the county to help with waste and recycling. According to the department's website, the garbage collection team covers 1,165 square miles and serves over 100,000 customers.
Daines told the council that 71% of services handled by the department take place outside of Logan. The current plan is to step back on contracted services and only handle Logan city starting in 2023.
“We’ll need to work things through,” Daines told the council. “We just wanted to make sure we gave plenty of time to have those discussions.”
Council members Gina Worthen and Gordon Zilles pointed out concerns that Logan city had made up its mind on trash collection. Daines said unless a long term contract of 20 years or more could be met, then Logan would go forward with the action. The conversation turned to the growth of Cache Valley and concerns over a lack of equipment to handle the expansion.
Another issue brought up by Zilles was the ownership of equipment as Logan runs and operates trash collection while other municipalities pay fees for pickup.
“Is the equipment owned by Logan or a percentage of that was paid for by the people outside of Logan? How do you divide that up?” Zilles asked. “Logan has benefited by taking a million dollars in their budget … but the ownership appears to be that it needs to be shared.”
Utilities and Finance Director for Logan city, Rich Anderson, said that when looking at assets and liabilities, establishing ownership wouldn’t be fair.
“There is no contemplation on my side that there is any ownership outside of Logan, but there is willingness to work with anyone who takes over,” he said.
Daines said she had inquired about addressing the garbage issue with the council in January but was asked to come later due to the legislative session. She urged the council to chart their own course forward.
“We need to be upfront and let everyone know so we can start having discussion,” she said. "We will be as helpful as we can.”
Though more discussion was called for, it is unknown when it will take place.
“The only constant in life is change,” Daines said.