In conjunction with the Smithsonean exhibit “H20 Today," the Logan Artist’s Gallery is holding an exhibit entitled “Like Water” that highlights local artists like Dana Worley.
"When you think about the properties of water there's a lot of contrast," Worley said. "It can be hot, it can be cold, it can absorb light or it can reflect light back to you. It can be calm and still or it can be loud and rushing."
According to Worley, the theme of “Like Water” is very dynamic and provides a lot of room for artists to interpret it. For his piece, artist Scott Bushman took two photographs of the same bridge and decided to paint one of the photos.
The Logan Artist’s Gallery is open Thursday and Friday 11:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and will be running until Oct. 30.
