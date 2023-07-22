The coronavirus pandemic caused some business to shut down; others boomed.
Fortunately for Alan Barker, owner of Infinite Discs at 111 S. 1200 West in Logan, his business experienced the latter.
“It’s been growing about the entire time we’ve been in business, but the pandemic is when we about doubled,” he said. “Just generally it’s been growing at a rapid rate, but that was the catalyst that made it explode.”
During the height of the pandemic, people were cooped up, wanting to get out and do something fun. Disc golf was an option. People could still social distance — the sport can be played alone or on teams — and experience the outdoors at the same time. And, besides any equipment, it often is free to play on disc golf courses because many of them are located at public parks.
Barker, who’s been in business for about 12 years now, said it’s been an exciting journey to get to where his business is today and he looks forward to its future.
In 2011, Barker was still creating websites for real estate agents, but after he started playing disc golf with his father-in-law at a newly built course in Providence, his entrepreneurial mind took over. By the next year he started selling inventory online for the sport.
It was only to be a side project, but fate intervened.
“It took off pretty well,” he said.
In 2017, the first phase of his warehouse was built. Today, he has 43 employees on the payroll, he said, and everything that is online can also be purchased at the physical location, including hundreds of accessories and discs, some with the Infinite Discs logo.
“It’s one of the fastest growing sports,” Barker said of disc golf. “I think the reason is because it is totally inclusive. Everybody can play. You don’t have to be athletic; it is something you can play by yourself, but it is also quite the social community. It can be a social event, it can be played casually, it can be competitive. The biggest reason I think it has grown locally is because now there are a bunch of courses.”
He said the sport is an inexpensive one for a person to get involved with, costing as little as about $15 for a disc.
“All you need is one disc,” he said — though explaining that those heavy into the activity can sometimes spend hundreds of dollars getting discs and accessories. A pro usually carries between 15 to 20 discs, he said. Each disc is different.
“We carry more than 1,200 different disc molds, disc shapes,” he said. “But even with these there are different plastic types. ... There are more discs than you can possibly imagine.”
Some discs handle better in the wind, he explained; some are for more right turns, others for left. But generally, a standard disc works well for someone just starting out and helps the newcomer get familiar with the sport.
Barker said he has met people who come all the way from Salt Lake City and other places to buy discs at his business. And, of course, there is always online.
Infinite Discs — the physical shop — is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
As for location, he said, “We plan to stay where we’re at.”
