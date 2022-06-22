Logan is returning to Willow Park for its annual July 4 fireworks show and saying goodbye to the Freedom Fire celebration staged for years at Utah State University’s Maverick Stadium, at least for the foreseeable future.
One thing won’t change. As it has for decades, Logan will put on its fireworks display early — this year on Saturday, July 2, instead of the actual holiday on Monday.
Freedom Fire, a ticketed event that included several hours of entertainment and speakers leading up to the oohs and ahhs, has been on hold since the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, but its future was uncertain due to years of financial losses even before the forced cancellation. After the last show in 2019, the Logan Parks and Recreation Department was charged with putting together a report on the feasibility of continuing the show.
“COVID knocked it out for two years, and then the year that it settled down the city made a decision, and of course I was part of the decision, to not return back to the stadium but rather do fireworks back at Willow Park,” Park and Rec Director Russ Akina said this week.
Akina indicated the move wasn’t just related to finances, although annual budget shortfalls had run as high as $10,000. Another concern for the city was staging an event off of its own property, which introduced a whole set of potential liabilities officials felt uncomfortable with, from audience safety to fire risk in the fireworks “fallout zone.”
The decision has drawn some criticism, but Akina said the city is comfortable with the change.
“The popularity of the event certainly was a draw up to the stadium, but not necessarily inside the stadium,” Akina said, noting the thousands of people who gathered on USU’s lawns to picnic and watch the fireworks. “There were a lot of traditions for people who did things outside of the stadium for years. The challenge was always what we could do with the show to encourage people to buy a ticket to come inside.”
Like last year, the Willow Park show will be limited to just fireworks, with no entertainment, food booths or other activities. One reason for this, Akina said, is because the crowded Cache Valley Cruise-In will still be under way at the nearby fairgrounds. But the 10 p.m. fireworks, he added, will come long enough after the Cruise-In parade to avoid the collision of two big events.
The $15,000 fireworks display will be set off in the Willow Park’s sports complex, and the parking lot there will be open for use. The public can watch from the park as well as from the front section of the adjacent Logan River Golf Course driving range, where more parking is available.
“The show is free, it’s in a city park,” Akina said. “We had a sea of blankets out there last year.”
Logan’s annual fireworks display will be followed on Monday by traditional July 4 displays in Lewiston and Hyrum, both accompanied by a long list of related events on Friday, Saturday and Monday.
Event schedules for both towns are available online.