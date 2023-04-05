Logan city will not be doing its annual “spring cleanup” of green waste at the curbside this spring due to “historic winter snowfall and potential for flooding,” according to the city’s Facebook page.
At a meeting on Tuesday, Logan’s Director of Public Works Paul Lindhardt announced city employees will not be picking up branches and other green waste at the curb this year, as all employees are needed to help prepare waterways and streets for the spring runoff.
“It’s not feasible to do with the snow that’s out there,” Lindhardt said.
In the past two weeks, Logan has dispatched snowplows five times, according to Lindhardt. Along with that, Logan has received more than 100 inches — just over eight feet — of snowfall this winter season.
Traditionally, green waste pick-up begins the third week of March. According to Lindhardt, the city already delayed spring cleanup for two weeks due to snow. Now, residents are being asked to dispose of their green waste themselves.
According to the city’s post, it is preferred that residents take items to the green waste facility at the Logan Transfer Station at 153 N. 1400 West. Residents are also encouraged to subscribe to the curbside green waste program.
Additionally, the city is planning to announce green waste drop off sites at various parking lots and parks throughout the city, according to Lindhardt.
“We apologize because we know it’s a service that citizens enjoy, but we just think it is a much higher priority to focus on flooding prevention activities,” Mayor Holly Daines said at the meeting.
Sandbags to help with flooding are currently available for pick-up at Logan’s Service Center located at 950 W. 600 North. Each resident can take up to 10 sandbags.
According to Lindhardt, flooding in Logan could potentially be a serious problem.
“I don’t see a scenario where we get below areas of concern,” he said.
