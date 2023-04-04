Logan Canyon will close today for a period of time beginning at 3 p.m. for avalanche mitigation, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.
Mitch Shaw, senior communications manager with UDOT, said it was not known when the canyon would reopen, but it would likely be sometime later today.
“We hesitate to say when it will reopen,” Shaw said. “We want to do it as fast as we can, but it’s hard for us to say when we are going to be done because it’s Mother Nature and we don’t know exactly what the snow is going to do.”
He said work will take place mainly between the Dugway and Beaver Point areas of the canyon.
Explosive will be set to create manmade avalanches in an effort to mitigate the dangers of real, unexpected avalanches that could harm people who travel the canyon.
UDOT had to close Big Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood canyons in the Salt Lake region for the same work recently, and to deal with real avalanches there, Shaw said.
People in the canyon at the time of closure will have to use Emigration Canyon to get back to Cache Valley.
“The sheer volume of snow we’ve received this year is crazy, to be really blunt,” he said. “The prolonged drought that we’ve been in has made us complacent about what Utah winters can do.
"We’re asking people to drive safely and slow down for the conditions they might be in. We’re doing what we can to keep the roads safe in an effort to make sure everybody can be safe out there.”
