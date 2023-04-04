hjnstock-Breaking news

Logan Canyon will close today for a period of time beginning at 3 p.m. for avalanche mitigation, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Mitch Shaw, senior communications manager with UDOT, said it was not known when the canyon would reopen, but it would likely be sometime later today.


