The Logan Municipal Council voted to approve a new Transportation Master Plan at a meeting on Tuesday that addresses how the city will handle transportation needs with its projected growth.
The plan, which encompasses various policies and guidelines aimed at maintaining a safe and efficient roadway network, faced criticism from Logan residents at the council’s last meeting on June 20 — much of which included the claim that the plan is too “auto centric.”
To address these concerns, City Engineer Darren Farar highlighted and presented all sections of the plan that do include alternative modes of transportation during Tuesday’s meeting.
“It is geared more toward vehicles because that is the dominant mode of transportation,” Farar said.
According to him, vehicles are expected to continue to be the dominant mode of transportation through the build out year — 2050 — and meeting a vehicular “acceptable” level of service that promotes the “safest and most successful corridors for all other modes of travel.”
If alternative modes of transportation were to become more dominant the city would need to revisit the TMP, Farar said. “I don’t think that may happen in the next five to seven years,” he said.
Farar reiterated that the second listed goal in the TMP is to “identify and integrate the different modes of transportation.”
“While vehicles are the predominant mode of transportation now and are expected to be so in the future, a comprehensive transportation system doesn’t function appropriately if other modes of transport are not considered,” he said. “I am proud of the work that was done and the work our Public Works department promotes on a daily basis to provide facilities for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit and many of the newer modes of transportation.”
Still, many Logan residents attending the meeting expressed their concerns about the plan.
One resident, Kamilla Schultz — an engineer with a background in the subject — said that while automobiles are currently the dominant form of transportation, the city can influence its residents through the plans they approve.
“Policies you set here will influence what you see in 30 years, not the other way around,” she said. “If you’re waiting for the public to just suddenly get on a bike on a road that is not safe for them to travel on a bike, they won’t do it. They’ll stay in the car.”
Other residents brought up their concerns regarding how the plan doesn’t find solutions to traffic congestion and air quality.
“I’m concerned about what is already happening, plus what is happening in the future,” said Logan resident Gail Yost.
“I don’t understand all this development in the city without addressing red air days,” said resident Frances Bhushan.
The TMP uses the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan as a planning component. One resident, Kathryn Philpot, raised concerns that the BPMP hasn’t been updated in nearly a decade. Since 2015, when the BPMP was put into place, more alternative forms of travel have become popular, she said — particularly electric bikes.
“I don’t want tomorrow’s problems to be tomorrow’s problems,” Philpot said. “I want them to be the problems of today so that we aren’t backtracking and spending more money to fix these issues that we could have just avoided all together.”
If a new BPMP were to come about, Farar said the TMP would implement it.
Some residents raised their concerns with the TMP’s proposed Western Bypass Arterial — a new roadway aimed at providing an alternative route around, instead of through, Logan. Logan resident Mike Johnson suggested the city consider moving the proposed location for the bypass farther west.
According to Mayor Holly Daines, the exact route for the Western Bypass Arterial has not been determined yet, and the TMP emphasizes the importance of public input in the decision-making process. The proposed bypass is expected to serve as a key transportation corridor, diverting traffic away from heavily congested areas and enhancing connectivity within the city, according to the TMP.
Council member Tom Jensen suggested an amendment to part of the TMP regarding the “future functional classifications for Logan.” This section identifies which roadways should be classified as arterials, collectors or local roads based on projected traffic patterns, development plans and transportation needs, according to the TMP.
Jensen suggested that between 100 West and 600 West on 400 North not be designated a collector road — roads typically intended to collect traffic from local roads. The amendment would also remove that road from the plan’s long-term projects.
“If we can avoid cutting through another neighborhood that is intact, that would be good,” Jensen said.
With the amendment, the city council voted to approve the new TMP. Funding for the transportation projects will come from different sources, including gas taxes, grants, impact fees and general funds, according to the TMP.
The importance of access management to improve traffic flow, safety and the overall appearance of major roadway corridors is emphasized in the plan. Additionally, the TMP addresses freight planning through identifying truck routes, considering future needs and coordinating with the Utah Department of Transportation. The plan also discusses ways to repurpose abandoned rail corridors into trails.
One of the most important parts of the plan, according to Farar, is that it provides a functional classification roadway plan for areas to the west of Logan that are within the city’s designated future annexation area.
“Logan engineering staff will now be able to use this plan as we sit down with entities who are developing properties in these areas, to promote development of a comprehensively planned transportation network,” Farar said.
The plan also discusses implementing traffic calming measures to reduce speeding and to enhance the safety of residential roads. Further information about the plan can be found on the city’s website.
During the meeting, Public Works Director Paul Lindhardt reminded the council and community members that the plan can always be altered.
“Master plans are used as guiding documents,” Lindhardt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.