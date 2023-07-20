hjnstock-Your News Now

The Logan Municipal Council voted to approve a new Transportation Master Plan at a meeting on Tuesday that addresses how the city will handle transportation needs with its projected growth.

The plan, which encompasses various policies and guidelines aimed at maintaining a safe and efficient roadway network, faced criticism from Logan residents at the council’s last meeting on June 20 — much of which included the claim that the plan is too “auto centric.”


