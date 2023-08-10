Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Logan City School District’s Board of Education voted to approve a property tax rate increase at a board meeting on Tuesday to address both immediate financial needs and raise funds for long-term capital projects.

A public truth and taxation hearing was held during the meeting, where three concerned citizens expressed their opinions on the increase. All board members voted in favor of the increase except board member Cole Checketts.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.