The Logan City School District’s Board of Education voted to approve a property tax rate increase at a board meeting on Tuesday to address both immediate financial needs and raise funds for long-term capital projects.
A public truth and taxation hearing was held during the meeting, where three concerned citizens expressed their opinions on the increase. All board members voted in favor of the increase except board member Cole Checketts.
For a residential property valued at $482,000, the tax will increase from $1,364.47 to $1,396.28, resulting in additional cost of $31.81 per year. For a business property valued at $482,000, the tax will increase from $2,480.85 to $2,538.69, leading to an annual increase of $57.84.
These adjustments aim to provide the district with additional revenue to fund a variety of capital projects — particularly remodeling schools, Jeff Barben, LCSD’s business administrator, said during the meeting. The proposed budget seeks to increase property tax revenue by approximately -0.76% above the previous year’s budgeted revenue, excluding eligible new growth.
According to Barben, this tax increase is a strategy that is being utilized by multiple school districts in Utah in order to build savings for future buildings and projects while avoiding debt. Other school districts using this strategy include Washington County School District and Granite School District.
This strategy will capture the drop in the district’s geobond levy for the upcoming year and redirect it to its capital levy. This tactic augments resources for capital projects without placing an additional burden on taxpayers, according to Barben.
“We’re hoping by utilizing this strategy that we won’t have to go issue bonds and to raise taxes subsequently when we issue those bonds,” he said during the meeting.
This approach could have saved significant taxpayer money if it had been applied earlier, Barben told The Herald Journal. The bonds issued for school remodels in recent years have resulted in substantial interest payments, driving up costs by several million dollars.
The district currently expends $2 million annually on interest payments for prior remodels. According to him, a dedicated fund for capital projects will circumvent these interest payments, redirecting funds towards future initiatives.
“It becomes a situation where taxpayers actually pay less overtime,” Barben said. “That is what we’re trying to get.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, three individuals spoke against the tax increase.
The first speaker, Dianna Shaeffer — who works for the Cache County Tax Administration — said that as Logan has been experiencing growth, the value in the area has increased, which leaves the district with more money.
According to her, from 2022 to 2023 $1.6 million has rolled into LCSD’s budget from this growth. Additionally, she mentioned the district has implemented six tax increases in the past 12 years.
“I’m watching young folks and old folks come in and file appeals as their tax values go up,” Shaeffer said during the meeting. “It’s frustrating. There’re people that are going to lose their houses. And so, for you to raise the tax to save money in the future when people are going to lose their houses in the present — I think that’s unreasonable.”
Larry Seeley, a Logan City community member and taxpayer, also spoke against the tax increase during the public comment. He encouraged the board to wait on a decision regarding the increase.
“I wanted to make sure that you guys knew that these tax increases have been substantial,” Seeley said.
“I feel like if this was a public entity, if this was a public business, it would be run in a tighter fashion,” he added.
Diane Mallory, another Logan City taxpayer and community member, spoke about why she doesn’t feel a tax increase is needed.
“Keep in mind this is a college town,” Mallory said. “People are not making large wages here. And so being able to afford these taxes, we should be able to budget within the means that we have instead of increasing taxes on people who can’t afford to have their taxes increased.”
She also requested the board provide the public with an itemized list on where this increase in taxes is going to go.
Following public comment, board member Larry Williams spoke of how he was in favor of the tax increase as the district has been hit with inflation.
“Our expenses don’t stay frozen,” Williams said during the meeting. “They go up like everybody else’s, so the cost of delivering education actually goes up. I’m obviously a firm believer that education is the best investment we can make, and it’s the best economic development tool that we’ve got.”
Board Member Frank Stewart said during the meeting that, at the end of the day, this is a budgeting concern that benefits the students at the Logan School District.
“I think we can look at a slight increase with confidence that we’re making the right expenditures for the right scenario in our district,” Stewart said.
Board Member Checketts expressed his mixed emotions regarding the increase during the meeting. While he agrees with the strategy Barben proposed, he asked if the board would be willing to compromise the increase to only 1%. Checketts told The Herald Journal he felt he didn’t get any communication regarding his proposed compromise.
“I was listening to the neighbors on my street and the people in the Woodruff neighborhood,” Checketts said. “I just felt like I needed to represent them and what they were telling me, so that’s why I did what I did.”
After the discussion, the Board of Education approved the tax increase in a vote four to one, with Checketts voting no.
