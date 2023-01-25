Frank Schofield will continue to serve as Logan City School District’s superintendent after the board of education voted to renew his contract during a meeting on Tuesday.
According to president of the board Gregg Miller, the contract will take effect July 3 of this year and end June 30, 2025.
“We appreciate all you have done,” Miller said to Schofield at the meeting. “I think we all sense we’re going in a good direction.”
Frank Stewart, vice president of the board, said the group had discussed the effectiveness Schofield has had on the district during closed meetings.
“We appreciate all that he’s doing and the hard work that he does for our school district,” Stewart said.
Schofield told The Herald Journal he is thrilled to continue working for the district.
“My wife and I love the community and the district,” Schofield said. “It’s a fantastic community, great students, fantastic teachers and principals. It’s just the perfect environment to work in.”
He said his goals for the next two years are to “keep moving forward” and to strengthen the district.
“We want to make sure that our schools are addressing the needs of our community, our students and our parents,” he said. “Both in providing the academic support the kids need to excel, and opportunities for extracurricular activities that allow them to broaden their interests.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.