At a council meeting on Tuesday, Logan Mayor Holly Daines addressed residents’ concerns regarding pedestrian safety and safety for bicyclists in the city.
“As we know, if there’s a conflict between a car and a pedestrian or bicyclist, there’s just no doubt who’s going to lose,” Daines said during the meeting. “So, the city has made additional steps to try and be more pedestrian and bike friendly.”
Daines said concerns regarding pedestrian safety have been brought to her attention by many Logan residents. Over the summer, the city added eight more Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons — pedestrian-activated warning devices that consist of yellow LED flashing lights — to crossings throughout the city.
When the button on an RRFB is activated, flashers on both sides bring attention to pedestrians and bicyclists trying to cross the street.
“We just want to bring this to people’s attention, let them know, please, if you’re a driver, watch for those beacons and stop — by law you have to stop,” Daines said. “If you’re a pedestrian, please push the button so drivers do have that additional flashing light that gives them that warning to stop.”
The city has also purchased eight large cones to go in the middle of crosswalks with signs that read “state law requires motors to stop for pedestrians in a marked crosswalk,” Daines said. The city will be moving these cones around weekly to remind drivers to be aware of different crossings.
At the meeting, Daines announced “Bike 2 Everywhere Week” — a weeklong event to be held Monday, Sept.11-15 focused on encouraging residents to get out in the cooler temperatures, strap on a helmet and ride their bikes. The week is sponsored by the Bear River Health Department and Logan City.
Bike Week, according to the BRHD, is not limited to those going to work. Bikes are the encouraged method of transportation for everyday destinations including school, the store and nearby parks.
The week is a “strategic” event designed to get people to try bikes as transportation, educate the community on bike safety and to potentially serve as a catalyst for individuals to use this alternative on a consistent basis to increase physical activity, improve air quality and reduce traffic congestion, the BRHD’s website states.
Individuals can register for the event for the chance to win prizes. The first 40 people to register will receive a free water bottle, and all who register will be entered into a drawing to win restaurant gift cards, activity passes, bike helmets and more.
During Bike Week, temporary barriers for a future bike lane on 400 East from 500 North to 1000 North will be in place. The city will seek feedback on the proposed bike lane from the surrounding neighborhood and community members, Daines said.
At the meeting, Logan resident Alice McAllister, the individual behind “people.notcars” — an Instagram page focused on promoting “people-focused planning” in Logan — spoke during public comment about another bike-related event.
