The city of Logan is urging residents to conserve electricity to help prevent temporary power price surges.
Particularly, the city is asking residents to take precautions through Wednesday night.
“Due to electrical grid demand and anticipated grid maintenance outside Logan City coupled with nationwide high temperatures, prices for electricity are anticipated to surge to unprecedented levels through Thursday night,” reads a statement from the city posted on its Facebook page.
Matthew Boone, however, technical operator with Logan's Light and Power Department, said the expectation now is the price surge will last only through Wednesday.
“As of right now,” he told The Herald Journal on Wednesday afternoon, “the grid project is expected to be over tonight.”
He said prices constantly change, but the city does a good job predicting how much power it needs to buy for customers. Unexpected scenarios do happen from time to time, Boone explained, and this was one of those times, pulling the city into the open market.
“Typically, we have the resources to accommodate or handle the situations,” he said, noting it is not a perfect science. “This one was a little different. We weren’t expecting it and were not able to purchase the power a head of time in anticipation for it.”
This temporary price surge does not affect customers’ utility bills, Boone said.
“On occasion such as this — this one was unforeseen — it necessitated us going into the open market and being subjected to open market prices.”
He explained, however, "with everyone’s help" the city has met the challenge.
“We are doing our part to limit purchasing high priced power as much as possible to avoid extra costs to our power customers," the statement from the city reads, "but any conservation measures that residents are willing to take will definitely help.”
The city said it is using generator capacity when possible and urges residents to consider the following conservation tips:
Close blinds and windows to keep temperatures as low as possible for as long as possible in your home.
Adjust the AC up two degrees or more (consider using a fan to keep cooler).
Open windows at night and turn off central air during nighttime's cooler temperatures.
Wait until after 9 p.m. to run appliances such as clothes washers and dish washers.
Consider altering menus to avoid using ovens and electric stoves; use a grill, slow cooker, instant pot or make a no-cook dinner.
Charge electric vehicles during overnight hours.
Taking a stand to conserve electricity “helps to keep prices low for everyone,” according to the city.
