It has been two years since the city of Logan announced its 47-acre conservation easement along the Logan River and its plans to extend the city’s trail system.
Now, many of the trail projects proposed with the easement are in the works and will be available for Cache Valley citizens to enjoy in the next couple of years.
According to Mayor Holly Daines, the goal of these projects is to strengthen the interconnectedness of the city’s trail system and to create more recreational access along the Logan River.
“These additions will be a great amenity for the trails,” Daines said. “It’s really a regional draw, I think people from all over the valley use it.”
One significant project underway is the construction of a pedestrian underpass beneath Main Street at 600 South — a collaborative effort between the city and the Utah Department of Transportation. The project — which was supposed to be completed this summer — has been delayed, and it is now expected to be finished by summer 2024.
“This will be a great connection,” Daines said.
Parks and Recreation Director Russ Akina said this new underpass will provide a safer method for pedestrians to move from the west side of the city to the east. The location of the underpass is critical, he said, because of its proximity to the city’s trail system.
According to him, the underpass will allow for individuals to go from one side of the city to the other — even all the way up to third dam — using the trail system and the occasional sidewalk. It will also make the city’s parks more interconnected.
“Not all of it is formal trail, some of the connections are sidewalks along streets, but it does provide a way for people to negotiate Main Street without having to get to a signal light,” Akina said. “This would allow them to essentially go under the road.”
Many of the projects in the works are focused on extending, and connecting, the Logan River Trail and the city’s various parks.
One significant project currently in the design phase is the construction of a trail bridge at Trapper Park. This bridge will cross the Logan River and create a connection with the existing Logan River Trail. Akina said once the bridge is completed, the city intends to extend the trail farther along the course of the river.
The city recently received a $150,000 grant for the bridge from the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation’s Land, Water and Conservation Fund.
According to Daines, the city has even been trying to make it so there are parts of the trail that provide access to the river. Although, nothing has been finalized as the city has to figure out how the trail will avoid private property and wetlands.
“That will be perpetually open to the public,” Daines said. “People will be able to go down to the river, and who doesn’t like to go down and go throw rocks in the river or put their toes in it or something.”
As of now, Akina said once the trail bridge is complete the city will be able to extend the Logan River Trail a mile or so.
Additionally, the city is working on implementing a “blue trail” — “a river adopted by communities that are dedicated to improving family friendly recreation such as fishing, boating, hiking and wildlife watching, and conserving rivers and lands,” according to the Logan River Blue Trail Master Plan.
According to Akina, the blue trail is designed to serve as a navigable recreational water trail, specifically catering to kayaks and other portable watercraft. Along this trail, there will be five designated areas with kayak ramp access points located near city parks.
Currently, two of these ramps are already in the planning stages and will be situated near Trapper Park and Rendezvous Park.
The city also has a bridge in the works to connect more trails that will be built over the Logan River at 100 West. A trail underpass will be built underneath the bridge that will connect with the Logan River Trail. This trail, according to Daines, will connect through the Logan Gateway Development.
Another project, aimed at realigning 200 South, is currently in the design phase, according to Akina. A new trail system will be established as part of this project, leading all the way to 600 South where the new Main Street underpass will be located.
“Finding ways to be able to link the city’s parks system with trails encourages people to get out of their car, use the trail system and also find parks,” Akina said. “If we have ways in which people can go from park to park by way of a public trail system, we would want people to use those.”
