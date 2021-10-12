Logan closes parks due to tree danger Oct 12, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With tree limbs still cracking and falling from a wet overnight snowstorm, the city of Logan has decided to close all of its parks as a safety precaution."We are asking the public to stay out of the parks and off trails due to downed trees, tree hazards, and downed power lines," Logan Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Deb Harvey said in a press release. Harvey did not give an estimate on when parks would be reopened. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Logan Parks Harvey Park Botany Tree Press Release City Limb Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Recommended for you News Trending Today Fan-ing the flames: Aggie sideline switch stirs debate after BYU spat Judge denies plea agreement, sentences former Montpelier doctor to 12 years in prison for killing wife Cache County Sheriff’s Office seeks help identifying person of interest in Providence arson UPDATE: Juvenile stable after Willow Park stabbing; adult male in custody accused of facilitating fight Beaver caused Logan power outage after chewing through tree