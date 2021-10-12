Fallen limbs

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

With tree limbs still cracking and falling from a wet overnight snowstorm, the city of Logan has decided to close all of its parks as a safety precaution.

"We are asking the public to stay out of the parks and off trails due to downed trees, tree hazards, and downed power lines," Logan Parks and Recreation spokeswoman Deb Harvey said in a press release.

Harvey did not give an estimate on when parks would be reopened.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you