An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store.
Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!”
Construction and paving crews are still busy at the 160,500-square-foot facility located at 1160 N. 1000 West. Gasoline pumps have yet to be installed at the fuel center taking shape on the northwest corner of the lot.
The area of 1000 West and 1000 North is undergoing a building boom. Costco is located on what is called the Blue Spring Business Park, operated by Al’s Sporting Goods owners Chris and Jason Larsen, which recently constructed six large buildings along 10th North. And a major new FedEx distribution center will soon open on the southeast corner of the 10th and 10th intersection.
Listed by Forbes as the third largest retailer in the world, Costco gained $1.4 million in infrastructure cost relief from the Logan’s Redevelopment Agency as part of a 2021 deal to locate in the city. At that time, the Logan City Council also amended the municipality’s Land Development Code to allow buildings with a footprint larger than 100,000 square feet as a conditional use in the industrial zone along 10th West.
The zone already allowed gas stations and restaurants.
Costco has been advertising job openings at the Logan store for some time, but the company has not returned calls and emails from The Herald Journal inquiring about the size of its Logan workforce or pay levels.
The Kirkland, Washington, based corporation is known for highly competitive wages and benefits. How the lure of these new jobs is affecting other employers in Logan’s oversaturated job market — with the unemployment rate currently estimated at 1.4 percent — is hard to immediately determine.
A manager at one major Cache Valley supermarket said her business has not seen an employee exodus of any significance to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.