Costco construction

Construction workers wrap up a day's work Friday at the new Costco membership warehouse in Logan, scheduled to open Nov. 18.

An opening date of Friday, Nov. 18, has been announced for Logan’s first Costco store.

Advertisements promoting memberships for the wholesale warehouse were being circulated on social media this week, offering customers a discount to “Join before we open!”

