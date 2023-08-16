CV Mall

A proposed development would involve the demolition of the Cache Valley Mall, transforming the existing site into a $250 million mixed-used project.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council unanimously voted to approve a rezone and code amendment that would allow for the Cache Valley Marketplace development.

The proposed project — which would include the demolition of the Cache Valley Mall built in 1978 — is a $205 million mixed-use development on 28 acres that would include a 150,000 square foot retail business, 346 multi-family residential units with a variety of amenities and a 156-room hotel.


