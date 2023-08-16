The proposed project — which would include the demolition of the Cache Valley Mall built in 1978 — is a $205 million mixed-use development on 28 acres that would include a 150,000 square foot retail business, 346 multi-family residential units with a variety of amenities and a 156-room hotel.
The rezone voted on by the council is through a Planned Development Overlay Zone and amends the Logan City official zoning map for the Cache Valley Marketplace property, according to City Planner Russ Holly.
The council also voted on a code amendment that would allow for the development of the project. The amendment creates additional land-use regulations and prohibits certain actions in the current commercial zone, Holly said.
A few changes have been made to the initial design since the developers first proposed the project to the city in June — a result of feedback from the Logan Planning Commission, Holly said.
These changes include more open space and more focus on green landscaping. They also added more amenities for the apartments, including a dog park and pickle ball courts.
The developers originally sought approval for 16-foot monument-style signage. The rezone allows for 11-foot signage for three monument signs — three feet more than the city’s existing limit.
Eight Logan residents spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting — six of which spoke against approving the rezone.
During the meeting, Drew Snyder, one of the project’s developers, said if the council didn’t approve the project the mall site would sit and deteriorate for another decade.
“We feel very fortunate that we have a plan," Snyder said. "We have a great retailer that would be new to the market, exciting for Logan and for the community."
He said the project would also fulfill Logan’s housing needs. The developers are still open to how the apartments are designed, he said.
Council Member Ernesto Lopez said during the meeting he liked how the project will allow high-density housing close to transportation hubs — something the state has asked the city to do.
Council Member Mark Anderson expressed his strong support for the project, noting the property would be a “dream place” for a student or young married couple.
“It’s not for everybody but it is for the right people,” Anderson said.
During the meeting Tom Jensen spoke about how the commercial business will help Logan’s economy, noting other communities without big retailers are struggling. He also said the project could “easily fail.”
“This is an investment that will pay for benefits for Logan citizens for a long time,” Jensen said.
