...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.9 feet (872 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning, gradually decreasing below action
stage over the weekend.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT on Thursday.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 9.2 feet (916 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak near action stage
through early next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
At a Logan Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday, council members voted to approve a rezone that will allow for a new mixed housing development in Logan’s Woodruff neighborhood.
On May 2, the council voted to continue discussion regarding the development, titled “Sugar Creek,” due to concerns raised by those living in and near the Woodruff neighborhood, primarily relating to the density of the project. According to the city’s attorney, Craig Carlston, the new project addresses those concerns.
The previous proposal included subdividing 82 single family building lots and 126 townhomes, for a total of 208 dwelling units. After discussing concerns with the neighborhood, the developer altered the project to include a maximum of 84 townhomes and a minimum of 24 6,000 square-foot lots, Carlston said. The developer also limited the density from just below six units per acre to 5.3.
“I think it is important for people to understand that we did hear what you said,” council member Jeannie Simmonds said during the meeting. “And we did hear the fact that you were willing to accept a compromise.”
According to Simmonds, the council worked with the developer to minimize the density of the project.
“I think in that respect we tried to honor the neighborhood as well as the developer who is invested in this particular property and the future of Logan City,” she said.
Council member Amy Anderson mentioned during the meeting this project will address the issue of housing availability in the Logan community. She said she would have appreciated the option of a townhome in her own neighborhood when her family was looking to downsize their home.
“I hope the neighborhood, as the project proceeds, comes to see that it’s not going to have as much of a negative impact as many of them fear,” Anderson said.
Council member Tom Jensen said that while the project may not be what everybody likes, the city is pressed by the state government to provide more housing.
“I think it’s a good thing and it’s a reasonable thing,” Jensen said. “It adds single family homes.”
During the meeting, council Chair Ernesto Lopez said after the meeting on May 2, he investigated other mixed housing projects also developed by Visionary Homes, particularly Ridgeline Park in Nibley.
“I must say I was impressed,” Lopez said. “When we hear the potential negatives that people perceive and at the same time, we look at the potential positives that it will bring and the opportunities it will bring to people who are not available to afford a big house.”
After the council discussed the action item, Jensen recommended the council approve the rezone with the new changes. The rezone was approved in a vote four to one. Council member Mark Anderson, who represents the Woodruff neighborhood, voted against the rezone.
After the meeting, Ben Steele, the project’s developer representing Visionary Homes, told The Herald Journal he has never in his career spent more time working with a neighborhood than he did for the Sugar Creek development.
“I think that interaction with the neighborhood, the Woodruff community, has made this particular project better,” Steele said. “Hopefully they feel like they can take some pride in the project because they had a say in it, and they had a part in it.”
Although minimizing the density of the project wasn’t ideal for Steele, he said he is excited to get started on breaking ground and building homes.
“There is so much housing in demand right now,” Steele said. “We just don’t have enough of it. We can’t build it fast enough. And we’re excited to provide it here in Cache Valley. It really is a privilege to be a part of this whole process.”
