hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

At a Logan Municipal Council meeting on Tuesday, council members voted to approve a rezone that will allow for a new mixed housing development in Logan’s Woodruff neighborhood.

On May 2, the council voted to continue discussion regarding the development, titled “Sugar Creek,” due to concerns raised by those living in and near the Woodruff neighborhood, primarily relating to the density of the project. According to the city’s attorney, Craig Carlston, the new project addresses those concerns.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.