At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council discussed appropriating $1 million in electric fund reserves for sediment removal at Second Dam.
According to Mark Montgomery, the city’s director of light and power, the Logan River's dams are diversions that ultimately generate hydropower for Logan. The dams are also sediment traps, said Montgomery.
“When sediment goes down through the hydro equipment, it tends to ruin it because it’s like sandpaper is on them all the time,” Montgomery said.
According to Montgomery, both the sediment traps at Second and Third Dam are completely full. If the sediment isn’t removed soon, the hydropower equipment will soon deteriorate.
“It’s a maintenance issue,” Montgomery said. “If we don’t get the sediment removed, we have to rebuild the turbines that spin with the water.”
The last time the city replaced these turbines, Montgomery said, it cost the city a couple million dollars.
“The longer we can put off replacing those, the better,” he said.
The goal is to get started on sediment removal before spring runoff in March, though the city is facing the challenge of getting everything approved by various federal entities.
Currently, Montgomery said he is waiting to get approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which oversees all hydropower in the United States and the Forest Service, who owns the ground underneath the dam.
The city also has to gain approval from the Utah Division of Water Quality and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Montgomery said, as sediment removal can muddy the water, putting fish at risk.
With the current state of Logan’s power, he said this removal will save the city money in the long haul.
“Hydro is a carbon-free resource,” Montgomery said. “Frankly, the equipment has been paid for for lots of years. If we can use it and use it longer, and put off some of these maintenance items as long as we can, it’s a benefit to the ratepayers in Logan.”
