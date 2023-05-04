At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council voted to continue an action item regarding a proposed rezone that would allow for the development of 208 new dwelling units.
The project, titled “Sugar Creek,” is located at approximately 1095 W. 600 South in Logan’s Woodruff neighborhood. According to Senior Planner Russ Holly, the applicant requested to rezone four properties, a total of 35.48 acres, from suburban neighborhood residential to mixed residential transitional on behalf of Visionary Homes.
The proposed zone allows for densities of up to nine units per area and a mix of housing structure types, Holly said. According to him, the proposal includes subdividing 82 single family building lots and 126 townhome lots for a total of 208 new dwelling units, putting the overall gross density of the project at just under six units per acre.
The property, according to Holly, is generally flat and has historically been used for agricultural purposes. The property also has wetland areas along the west side of the project site.
At a meeting on March 23, the Logan Planning Commission voted to deny the rezone in a vote five to one, as the Logan City Future Land Use Plan identifies the area as detached residential and the recently adopted Woodruff Neighborhood Plan recommends the area’s zoning remain single-family detached.
Other reasons for the denial were that the nearest multi-family zone is approximately 2,500 feet away, and the surrounding developed neighborhoods contain existing single-family homes.
Ken Heare, chair of the Planning Commission, said many members of the commission found the development to be good in a lot of ways.
“Our own natural growth is causing a need for this,” Heare said. “We would like to see a plan that doesn’t over-densify the area, because we want to respect that, but we also feel that over the last five years our economy and our housing situation has changed dramatically.”
According to the minutes from that meeting, several members of the community spoke out against the project. And things were no different at Tuesday’s meeting, as 13 Logan residents came with their concerns about the development.
One community member, Debbie Davis, who lives near the proposed project, said if this rezone were approved, she and her family may have to find a new place to live. According to her, where she currently resides is the only place she has found to accommodate her son’s needs due to disability.
“We don’t want to be driven out of our home,” Davis said.
Another Logan resident, Joshua Molitor, had concerns with the density of the rezone.
“We’re making it so people can’t start investing in their future,” he said.
According to him, while Logan has a great need for development, it needs “responsible development.”
“People need comfortable lives,” Molitor said. “This kind of development doesn’t do that.”
He also mentioned that many developers don’t consider the impact their projects have on local wetlands.
“Wetlands need to be left alone,” Molitor said. “They provide a serious necessity for human life and this kind of development is not about anything else but profiteering.”
Kathleen Olsen, who also lives near the development, said she was concerned the project would cause an increase in traffic.
“I don’t mind development, but I don’t want that many in my backyard,” Olsen said.
Roger Gessel, who lives near the proposed rezone, said while he knew there were going to be homes built on that property, he feels the Sugar Creek development has “too many” dwelling units. According to him, the developers wouldn’t have bought the property if they couldn’t make money the way it is currently zoned.
“I don’t think we should let them do it,” Gessel said. “They knew what they were getting into.”
Caleb Gunderson, who lives in the Woodruff neighborhood, said that single-family zoning allows for a “stable community” that strengthens school districts, as rentals and townhomes ultimately lead people to move often.
“The transient nature, and the instability of those only hurts the school districts,” Gunderson said.
He also mentioned that many people in the Woodruff community have spoken out against the rezone.
“I would ask that the voice of the Woodruff community be heard and ask you to represent us in making these decisions,” Gunderson said.
Stacey Bingham, who lives near the proposed development, said her neighborhood is invested in the community because they own land.
“We would love to see that promoted in this neighborhood so we can be, as Logan City, the heart of Cache Valley, rather than the armpit,” Bingham said.
Another Logan resident, Jason Schofield, suggested the city deny the rezone and instead build affordable single-family homes on the property.
“Our neighborhood shouldn’t have to suffer because they want to maximize their profits,” Schofield said.
Cache County Economic Development Director Shawn Milne spoke in favor of the rezone, saying that growing up his family benefited from living in various rentals and townhomes. According to him, there is not enough housing in Logan to support the housing crisis the city is facing.
“I have faith that whoever moves into this project, whether its single-family detached or townhomes, will be good neighbors, and will likely be a direct reflection of how we, as neighbors, treat them,” Milne said.
Melissa Dahle, the Woodruff Neighborhood Council Chair, said as her job is to listen to members of the community and report to the city council, it is hard when the city council “doesn’t listen.” According to her, the property was rezoned as suburban neighborhood residential five years ago.
“Yes, we love the people,” Dahle said. “They’re everywhere, we love them. It’s not that, it’s just the fact that this was made an NR-4 specifically five years ago for a reason. And I just think you should look at that.”
Aaron Zilles, who lives north of the project, said while he thinks it is important for Logan to have low-income housing, he doesn’t think the proposed property is the right location.
“We’re not anywhere close to anything, really,” Zilles said. “The public transportation is terrible around there. I’d have to walk 20 minutes to get to a bus if I wanted to do that.”
Ben Steele, the land development project manager at Visionary Homes, said the proposed project area could support a lot more density than is being proposed.
“We’re proposing something that I think is the middle of the road,” Steele said. “After weighing everything in the balance, I feel like this is the plan that tries to appease all parties.”
After the public comment portion of the meeting, council member Tom Jensen said this proposed project is “unique” as it allows for a mix of housing types.
“I live in a mixed neighborhood,” Jensen said. “I have rich and poor. I have old and young. I have big families, little families, and it’s a really healthy mix.”
Council member Jeannie Simmonds agreed with Jenson, saying it is one of the better projects she has seen that includes a “true mix of housing” for different lifestyles.
Although, the council voted to continue the rezone for two weeks to talk to the community developer about concerns with wetlands and the Logan City School District. The council will vote on the rezone at their next meeting on May 16.
