At a meeting on Tuesday, the Logan Municipal Council voted to continue an action item regarding a proposed rezone that would allow for the development of 208 new dwelling units.

The project, titled “Sugar Creek,” is located at approximately 1095 W. 600 South in Logan’s Woodruff neighborhood. According to Senior Planner Russ Holly, the applicant requested to rezone four properties, a total of 35.48 acres, from suburban neighborhood residential to mixed residential transitional on behalf of Visionary Homes.


