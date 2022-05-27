Jennefer Parker, the longtime Logan district ranger for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, began her retirement on April 30, ending a career that began almost 34 years ago.
Before starting in Logan in 2008, Parker worked in the Clearwater National Forest.
During her time in Logan, she said she enjoyed working with her team, as well as the volunteers, to care for and maintain public lands.
“Here in Logan, I had a really great team of experienced people,” Parker said. “One of the really strong things about this forest is we have a lot of people that are really interested and that volunteer in a lot of different ways.”
Over her 14 years in Logan, Parker worked on many local field projects including Juniper treatments in Blacksmith Fork, Logan, Green, and Providence canyons to reduce hazardous fuel for potential forest fires. She also did regeneration burns to promote the growth of Aspen trees in Hills Hallow, Saddle Creek and Cowley Canyon.
“Everyday it’s something, you know, something different,” Parker said, describing her time as district ranger. “I really believe in our public lands, and managing them to keep them healthy into the future.”
Parker also worked on the ongoing project to restore and improve the historic Guinavah/Malibu Campground in Logan Canyon — a site with roots that stretch back to the late 1800s when it was established as a city park.
Parker said discussions about the project began in her first year in Logan. Campsites will be updated to fix current hazards, Parker said, and the amphitheater will be restored so it can once again be used by the public.
Parker said she was hopeful the project would soon go to contract.
“It hasn’t had any major work done on it in quite a long time,” she said. “In the end, what we’ll see is a safer, kind of more up to date, but still honoring that Civilian Conservation Corps history of the campground.”
The Murray Farm Trailhead, a project that provided public access to the Wellsville wilderness, was in its infancy when Parker first became district manager. After being completed just a few years ago, Parker said she believes it will have long-lasting impacts on Cache Valley.
“When I came in 2008, the Forest Service had purchased that property from the Murrays and with the intent of developing a trail head,” Parker said. “Getting the design done, finding the funding, and all of those kinds of things just takes a while. It took a lot longer than I think anybody envisioned at the time when they purchased the property, but that project is done now.”
In her retirement, Parker plans to travel while maintaining a home base in Cache Valley.