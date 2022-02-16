Some of the frustrations in schools brought about by the coronavirus pandemic surfaced this month in a complaint aired by a Logan elementary teacher over state-mandated training to help catch students up on reading — training that could result in disciplinary action if not completed.
The teacher, who asked not to be identified for job security reasons, said although she thinks the training for K-3 faculty is valuable, it is taking up three times more personal time (outside the classroom) than Logan School District administrators have stated it would.
She said that time will amount to roughly 300 hours over two years, while the district estimates 72 hours, or 36 hours per year in home study.
“I find it a little outrageous that we are required to do that much training in addition to the other two programs that we’re doing training on this year,” the teacher said. “We’re already working outside hours to get our prep done, because we’re down to 40 minutes a day this year from 50, and most teachers don’t even get a full prep schedule because they’ve got another hat that they’re wearing like STEM Committee or Community Council or something and they’re working outside their hours there.”
Informed of the complaint, LCSD Elementary Schools Director Jed Grunig responded this way:
“It is a tough time for everybody, students and teachers included. The pandemic and the dismissal impacted our students, and the younger the student the more they were impacted negatively. So I understand on one hand it’s a difficult time because of everything that’s going on. On the other hand our students need that cutting edge instruction, especially in early reading skills. So it is hard for everybody. I totally acknowledge that, but we have to make sure we’re using best practices for reading instruction in those early grades.”
The mandated training known as LETRS, an acronym for Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading or Spelling, imparts the latest researched-based science and techniques for reading education. The Utah Board of Education targeted 69 school districts and charter schools for the training in response to a decline in reading scores documented since the beginning of the pandemic. The Cache County School District is not one of them.
In a written overview of the program, the board noted that one in every two third-grade students is not reading at grade level by the end of the school year. It went on the say only 40% of Utah’s current K-3 faculty earned their teaching licenses prior to the updated science.
The training covers eight units over two years, and in addition to the required home study, teachers are given time off from class to attend scheduled training sessions and time in class to implement the new instruction. Funding from the state allows each district to pay a $1,000 stipend to participating teachers, but the local teacher lodging the complaint argued this amounts to only $3 per hour if it takes 300 hours outside the classroom to complete the course, as she contends.
“It’s a fabulous program. I honestly wish I could invest more time into it because it’s really doing great things and it’s changing our instruction,” the teacher said. “But the way that our district is demanding it is very invasive into our personal lives. I’m finding it gosh darn near impossible. I’m going in every Saturday to make this happen, and I’m working Sundays as well and then trying to do about an hour of work a night.”
Curtis Benjamin, a regional representative for the Utah Education Association, said although he hasn’t heard the 300-hour home-study figure from any teachers he’s spoken with, several have indicated LETRS training is more time-consuming than billed.
“Some teachers that I’m talking to say it’s taking twice as much time as was reported or expected,” Benjamin said. “They say that it’s a valuable program, that it’s a good program. Any other year there might have been some bandwidth for it, but this year it’s really been quite an additional load.”
When contacted by The Herald Journal, Utah Director of Teaching Jennifer Throndsen provided no time estimate for the home-study portion of the training but said her office has determined the entire program over the course of the two years takes about 150 hours to complete.
From the Logan teacher’s point of view, an already difficult situation has been exacerbated by the possibility of disciplinary action against teachers who don’t complete the training, something she says the district has declined to be specific about.
“It’s a big cloak and dagger thing,” she said.
Grunig said there is no specific discipline outlined for noncomplying teachers, only standard procedures for any employee refusing to do something required of them by a supervisor.
"It is important to note that no messaging from the state or district office about LETRS has contained anything about discipline. I am aware of two instances where a teacher asked specifically about what would happen if they refused to complete the training. Those are the only occasions that discipline has been discussed," Grunig said.
He added that the district will work with teachers experiencing extenuating circumstances that delay participation and said 98 percent of Logan's K-3 teachers are currently "where they need to be in the progression.”
The UEA’s Benjamin said frustrations like those expressed by the anonymous Logan teacher are typical of what many of his organization’s members have been experiencing in the past two years.
“The teacher leaders who I work with and the representatives in the buildings all report that it is overwhelming, that there’s a lot on their plate, and that it’s been a difficult year,” he said.
Adding to the pressures of increased workload is a growing “distrust” of teachers displayed by Utah legislators, Benjamin said, pointing specifically to this session’s so-called “school transparency bill” that would have required all Utah teachers to post their syllabi and classroom learning materials for parental review.
“There have been a few things commented through the Legislature that say, ‘We’re not so sure about you in the classroom now,' and that has a demoralizing effect,” Benjamin said. “Not too long ago I think we all remember when teachers were heralded and seen as kind of front line and doing the work, and now they are feeling a little besieged.”
Facing strong opposition, the transparency bill was ultimately withdrawn by its sponsor, Rep. Jordan Teuscher, R-South Jordan, who complained it fell victim to a “misinformation campaign” by the UEA.