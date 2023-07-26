The City of Logan has entered into a pilot agreement with micromobility company Bird to provide last-mile, eco-friendly transportation to the community.
Logan residents may have noticed the new silver and blue electric scooters throughout the city. Two hundred of these scooters are now available to rent at locations around town via the company’s app. Currently, the scooters cost $1 to unlock and $0.39 per minute — about $25 an hour.
With these scooters, Bird aims to “reduce traffic congestion, decrease carbon emissions and improve accessibility in the city,” according to a press release issued by the company.
The pilot program launched on July 11.
“We’re excited to bring an innovative and sustainable transportation option to Logan, providing a convenient and fun way for locals to explore the community,” the release said.
According to City Planner Russ Holly, the decision to bring Bird to Logan was made after multiple micromobility companies reached out to the city inquiring about bringing their services to Logan. Once the city code was updated in regard to micromobility devices, officials felt comfortable with choosing a company to enter an agreement with.
“At the end of the day, we felt like they had the best, most attractive offer and was best suited for Logan City,” Holly said.
To rent these scooters, individuals must first download the Bird app and use its map to locate the closest scooter.
To activate a scooter, individuals then scan the scooter’s QR code with the app and follow the directions on their mobile device. Scooters can be rented 30 minutes in advance.
At the end of a ride, individuals will consult the Bird app to see approved parking areas in the city by looking for locations on the map marked with a “P” icon.
According to Utah State University’s Communications Director Amanda DeRito, Bird scooters are currently not permitted on USU’s campus. However, the Bird app has “preferred parking areas” located on campus.
While this implementation of micromobility in Logan has opened new avenues for transportation, it has also raised questions about sidewalk usage. According to Logan’s micromobility code, these scooters are permitted on certain sidewalks, though Bird advises riders to avoid using them there.
To address some community members’ concerns about safety and pedestrian rights-of-way, Holly said the code emphasizes that micromobility devices must yield to pedestrians while on sidewalks. Ideally, the city prefers scooters to be used on the street in bike lanes.
The scooters are equipped with GPS technology that recognize when a user is riding on a sidewalk or a high pedestrian area, and will adjust the scooter’s speed accordingly, Holly said. “It’s pretty amazing technology,” he said.
In these areas, according to Bird, the maximum speed a scooter can go is eight miles per hour.
According to Holly, the Bird scooters work really well when coupled with local transit as individuals can use them to get to bus stops. The city also recently updated the micromobility ordinance to allow them on Logan’s trails.
“A lot of people think they are fun,” Holly said. “Especially kids. They like to get out and ride. People can get out and enjoy nature and the trails. They have a lot of benefits.”
On the city’s Facebook post announcing the agreement, locals expressed their concerns with the scooters “cluttering” the city by being parked in undesignated parking areas. On Wednesday, the Bird app’s map showed scooters parked in areas not approved for drop off.
Holly said Bird has a local onsite manager who goes around the city every morning and evening to get the scooters in order. The contract with Bird, he said, is extremely strict when it comes to cleanliness and clutter.
As the agreement is just a pilot program, the city does have the ability to terminate it if the scooters are not working as planned, Holly said. In the winter, the scooters will be removed from the city due to snow.
“It’s not going to be perfect,” Holly said. “You’re going to see some that are tipped over once in a while but hopefully we can get those cleaned up in a timely manner. Some people just don’t put them back properly.”
