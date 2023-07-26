bird scooter

A Bird scooter stands on the sidewalk on Main Street in Logan on Monday.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The City of Logan has entered into a pilot agreement with micromobility company Bird to provide last-mile, eco-friendly transportation to the community.

Logan residents may have noticed the new silver and blue electric scooters throughout the city. Two hundred of these scooters are now available to rent at locations around town via the company’s app. Currently, the scooters cost $1 to unlock and $0.39 per minute — about $25 an hour.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.