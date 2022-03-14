Logan has received a single proposal to purchase and develop two buildings south of the planned new Center Block Plaza downtown, the larger of which must first get a new wall.
Logan Mayor Holly Daines said although she had hoped more bids would be submitted, she looks forward to meeting with the sole bidder later this week to discuss plans. She declined to disclose a name behind the proposal.
“We have some questions for them; they probably have some questions for us,” Daines said. “We hoped we might have a couple of options to consider, but we’re taking a look at the one we have, and the request for proposals is written so that we don’t have to award it at the present time if we choose.”
Just north of the buildings, the abandoned Emporium at 55 N. Main St. was demolished in January to make way for the Center Block Plaza, which is one of several elements in Daines’ long-range plan to revitalize downtown Logan. Among other things, the plaza will include a performance stage, a winter ice rink and a summer splash pad.
Sale of the neighboring city-owned properties at 41 and 45 N. Main is conditioned upon a development plan that “meets the city’s goals for revitalizing the downtown area” and includes the stipulation that a restaurant be established on the ground floor.
“We think sidewalk dining will really enhance the plaza and be a good fit for whatever goes in there, but then we were kind of open to their suggestions for the other levels,” Daines said.
Demolition of the Emporium necessitated removal of the north wall of the three-story "Plaza 45," leaving the interior of the 1,995-square-foot structure curiously exposed to view from Main Street. Roughly $1.5 million from the Logan Redevelopment Agency will be used to restore the exteriors and clear the interiors of both buildings. Then what is called a “vanilla shell” will be sold for development.
Although it has a historic look, Plaza 45 is less than three decades old, built in 1997. The building’s second and third stories cantilever over the much smaller and older 41 S. Main building to the south, which is also part of the proposed RDA sale. It was constructed in 1919 and shares a basement with Plaza 45.
According to the RDA’s request for proposals, the market value of the combined properties was recently appraised at $2.75 million.
“The project site represents a highly valuable real estate development opportunity in the heart of Logan’s historic downtown,” the proposal document states. “The site has ideal visibility, ample parking availability, and is located next to the to-be-constructed, fully-programmed, Center Block Plaza. Proximity to the plaza, as well as to the recently upgraded Center Street, provides an exceptional business opportunity to provide food, retail or other services to those patronizing the plaza or Center Street.”
The Emporium and adjoining buildings were purchased in 2016 by the administration of Mayor Craig Petersen, but Petersen’s plan to tear down the buildings for a new city library fell through, leaving Logan with the commercial properties.
“We don’t want to be a landlord. It just makes sense for the private sector to take that on,” Daines said. “We’d like to put that back on the tax rolls, so it’s a business.”
All of the money used for the demolition, building restorations and Center Block Plaza construction is coming from the RDA funds combined with private donations, Daines said.