Logan High School’s Spanish department celebrated Día de los Muertos Wednesday with students bringing pictures of their dead family members and foods for an "ofrenda" set up near the Spanish classrooms.
Sonia Cardena — a Spanish teacher at the high school — said this is the first time the teachers have held this activity.
“We decided to do something like this because we haven’t done an ofrenda before,” Cardena said.
Another reason behind the celebration was to teach kids more about Día de Los Muertos and the meaning of the holiday.
“A lot of kids are like, ‘What’s up with all the skeletons?’” Cardena said. “It puts it more in perspective when they actually bring photographs of loved ones.”
Students also had Pan de Muerto, a sweet pastry commonly associated with the holiday, and hot chocolate.
Brenda Guereca, a Spanish student at Logan High, brought pictures of her aunt who died in July as well as her grandma and grandpa, who she never met.
She explained the belief that there’s a path that allows those who have died to back to the living on Día de Los Muertos.
“My tía, she met a lot to me. She was always there when I was down and she would always call me,” Guereca said. “It really does mean a lot if I have their photo there and having a path for them.”
Another student, Alexia Robles, brought photos of her great grandparents.
“I feel them with me a lot,” she said. “I just feel like they’re there.”
