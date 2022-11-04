logan ofrenda

Stephanie Horsely, left, and Grace Jensen look at an ofrenda, Wednesday at Logan High School.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Logan High School’s Spanish department celebrated Día de los Muertos Wednesday with students bringing pictures of their dead family members and foods for an "ofrenda" set up near the Spanish classrooms.

Sonia Cardena — a Spanish teacher at the high school — said this is the first time the teachers have held this activity.


