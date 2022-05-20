Logan High School salutatorian Gary Zhan is headed to Harvard University next fall, but first he’ll be accepting an award as a 2022 Presidential Scholar.
The honor, which was bestowed upon only four Utah high school seniors and 161 students nationwide, was announced by the U.S. Department of Education this week. The agency also singled out Logan High science teacher Christina Howell, who Zhan selected as his “most influential teacher” and who will be recognized along with him by the U.S. Presidential Scholar program in a presentation ceremony this summer.
Gary is the son of Utah State University biological engineering professor Jixun Zhan and local tech business owner Ella Tao. His family lives in North Logan, which is in the Cache County School District, but he decided to attend Logan High to join many of his elementary school classmates from nearby Bear River Charter School.
Although Gary has excelled in science, he also has a strong interest in economics. His mother said he ultimately hopes to choose a field where he can have the largest positive impact on society.
According to a press release this week from U.S. Department of Education, a White House commission formed in 1964 selects Presidential Scholars each year based on a wide variety of criteria, including grades, college exam scores, community service, submitted essays and educator nominations. Honorees include one standout male and female student from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and American families living abroad. Forty additional students are chosen each year specifically for their performance in the arts and technical education.
“Today, I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was quoted as saying. “Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”
Other student selections from Utah were Danju Zoe Liu of Hillcrest High School in Sandy, Alan Z.H. Mo of Skyline High School in Murray, and Malavika G Singh of West High School in Salt Lake City.
Presidential Scholars traditionally travel to Washington D.C. to receive their awards, but this year’s ceremony, as in 2020 and 2021, will be conducted online due to the continuing COVID threat.