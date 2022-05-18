A parade marshal has two basic functions:
1.) Ride in the lead vehicle.
2.) Wave to the crowd.
Parade marshals don’t give speeches, aren’t showered with gifts, can’t boss anybody around. But they might be introduced and recognized at a town council meeting or asked to show up for a promotional photo before the big event, and they of course must wear the honor well.
If this is a job you’ve ever aspired to, now is your chance. The Logan Parks and Recreation Department has launched a contest to select the grand marshal, or group of grand marshals, to host this year’s Pioneer Day Parade.
The theme of the 2022 parade is “Howdy Folks,” and those interested in entering the contest are asked to submit a photo with their best interpretation of that theme. Entries can come from individuals, couples, families or groups of friends.
Preliminary winners will be selected by the Parks and Recreation staff, and the top five or so will be displayed and voted on by the public between June 13 and 17. The grand marshal will be announced June 23.
The idea for a contest popped up this spring when parade organizers began the annual process of finding a new grand marshal, which typically involves putting out a call for nominations to various local groups, then selecting an individual with some distinction or standing in the community to serve the ceremonial role.
“We have not had a problem getting a marshal this year. A lot of people had lots of suggestions when we reached out to members of the community, but then it was like, ‘Hey, why not have a contest, and make it a fun contest?’” said Parks and Recreation information specialist Debbie Harvey, explaining contestants can dress up in whatever they deem to be a ‘Howdy Folks’ way, be it as a pioneer, mountain man, cowboy or some other character.
A flyer promoting the contest was posted on the Logan city Facebook page this week. Entries will be accepted through May 31 and should be emailed to parks.rec@loganutah.org or tagged to @cityoflogan on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
There is one hitch: Finalists must willing to undergo a background check.
“There was quite a bit of discussion on that, and we researched other cities that had contests for grand marshal. The concern is we don’t want someone entering and winning that has issues with the law,” Harvey said.
Pioneer Day 2022 falls on a Sunday, so this year’s Logan parade and related festivities are scheduled for Saturday, July 23. The parade route runs from the Logan Recreation Center on 195 S. 100 West to the Cache County Fairgrounds via Center Street and 500 West.
The parade, which commemorates the arrival of Mormon pioneers to the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, remains a very popular event in Logan — so popular that a 75-float limit has been established to hold the procession to an hour and 15 minutes.
How this year’s grand marshal(s) will travel has yet to be decided.
“We haven’t gotten that far yet. It’s been a wagon before, and the idea came up with an old historic car,” Harvey said. “We’ll have to wait and see who wins to see what that looks like. If a family wins, we’ll have to have a bigger vehicle.”