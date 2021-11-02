The unofficial Logan election results are in, re-electing Holly Daines as mayor and Amy Anderson and Ernesto López to City Council.
“I’m feeling humbled, I’m feeling relieved, I’m feeling pleased that I have the opportunity to work for the citizens for four more years, finish up some projects, and keep doing more things to improve our beautiful city,” Daines said.
She plans to continue focusing on infrastructure, downtown revitalization, parks and trails and neighborhood councils.
“The vote shows that people think I’m moving in the right direction,” she added.
Anderson expressed gratitude not only to those who supported her campaign but for those who supported all the candidates and took time to vote.
“Logan had three really solid candidates. The results point to that too,” she said. “It was pretty close among the three of us. I’m happy that I get to serve Logan for four more years.”
Anderson messaged López to congratulate him on being the top vote-getter and thanked Keegan Garrity, who finished third and out of the running, for a good race. She also encouraged Garrity to stay involved.
As for Daines’ re-election, Anderson called it a “big victory” for her.
“It points to the fact that the citizens think the city is moving in the right direction with the focus on recreating downtown and encouraging business growth,” she said.
López echoed Daines and Anderson’s feelings of gratitude, stating that those who helped him along the way deserved just as much credit for the win as he did.
"This is not just one person doing all the work. This is multiple people that have helped me along the way. They deserve quite a bit of the credit for helping me get everything together and keeping me organized with all the things I needed to do. I couldn’t do it by myself,” he said.
López also thanked the community for their trust and said he felt “very humbled” by the win. He plans to reach out to Garrity soon.
Garrity issued a written statement about his thoughts and feelings about the election prior to results.
“As some are aware, one of my goals has been to work with city staff to generate an annual report for the redevelopment agency (RDA) budget. Yesterday I received an email from our economic development director, Kirk Jensen, informing me the first draft has been uploaded to the Logan City website. I really appreciate his efforts and I’m excited to see that some of the wheels are already being put into motion. While I certainly believe holding a seat on the City Council will increase my ability to effect change, getting elected is merely a means to an end. Anyone can make a difference, elected or not.
"I am incredibly grateful to all who have supported me on this journey. I’m hoping things go our way tonight, but if they don’t I want to let everybody know I will continue serving our community. You can too! If you liked the positive changes I promoted throughout my campaign, commit now to helping me see them through — win or lose. Nobody can do this alone. Thank you for all you have done and all that you will do!”
Jones was unavailable for comment. The unofficial results can be viewed below; official results will be posted after canvassing on Nov. 16.
MAYOR
*Daines: 3854 (62%)
Jones: 2349 (38%)
COUNCIL
*Anderson: 4004 (35%)
Garrity: 3526 (30%)
*López: 4040 (35%)
VOTER TURNOUT: 30.07%