With drought conditions persisting in Cache Valley, the Logan city water department on Thursday issued the following question-and-answer for local residents on water conservation and the prospect of restrictions this summer:
As everyone knows, our great state of Utah continues to be plagued with extreme drought conditions. Many Logan citizens have been asking about Logan City’s culinary water conditions, potential water restrictions, and about how individuals may help. Here are answers to those questions.
Is drinking water in short supply?
No, but we need your help to avoid mandatory restrictions. Logan City water employees have diligently prepared for years such as this. These efforts combined with strong water sources have allowed the City to weather the storm, or lack thereof. Currently Logan City’s culinary water supply is still able to supply sufficient water to meet all culinary demands but as the summer progresses our safety buffer will continue to decrease.
Time for mandatory water restrictions?
Not yet, but it is time for residents and businesses to review their water usage and look for ways to slow the flow. See below for suggestions on how to do that. Although we are still at a safe level, it is still important to be good stewards of the environment and plan for unforeseen circumstances. Voluntary conservation now will avoid mandatory restrictions later.
How can I help?
The vast majority of summer water demand is for outdoor usage in the form of irrigation. Accordingly, modifications to irrigation practices is the easiest and most effective way to reduce water usage. The City and many residents have set an example by reducing the watering frequency and duration of City facilities, parks and lawns. Below are some suggestions to slow the flow.
1.Decrease the frequency of watering. We recommend no more than two or three days per week with the goal of a 50% water usage reduction.
2.Water between 6pm and 10am and avoid windy days.
3.Repair any broken sprinkler heads or pipes in your sprinkler system. Or better yet, upgrade outdated landscape irrigation systems to more efficient drip systems.
4. Keep your lawn at 3” to 4”. The extra length helps the grass to survive.
5. Or safer yet, let your lawn go dormant this summer. It will survive.
6. Schedule a free water check to get property specific suggestions for how to reduce your outdoor water use. Visit cwel.usu.edu/watercheck or call (435) 797-5529.
Please keep in mind that although we don’t expect the need for mandatory restrictions, should conditions worsen or other unforeseen situations arise, mandatory water restrictions are ready to be implemented. By increasing voluntary water conservation now, we can together help avoid mandatory restrictions