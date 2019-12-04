In the spirit of the holiday season, the Logan Kiwanis Club donated over $5,000 for gift donations to some who need it the most.
During its member meeting on Dec. 4, the local chapter of Kiwanis gave a $5,065 check to Cache Employment and Training Center — a private nonprofit that provides services to individuals with disabilities.
Preston Parker, president of the Logan Kiwanis Club, said the initial goal was to match $2,000 of donations from individuals and local businesses. He said this is the third year the Logan Kiwanis Club has helped pull together funds for CETC.
“We had the goal of matching funds,” Parker said during the meeting. “We more than matched.”
The donated funds will go toward clothes, movies, books and food items for clients of the CETC at the nonprofit’s annual Santa Party. CETC Executive Director Kae Lynn Beecher said the agency provides a variety of training for daily living skills, communication and social skills, and vocational training for adults with disabilities.
At the Kiwanis meeting, Beecher expressed her gratitude for the support as well as her gratitude for Janet Flinders — who for the past 17 years has been helping organize, purchase and give individualized gifts to CETC clients.
“We love you, Janet,” Beecher said. “I don’t know many volunteers that stick around for 17 years.”
Flinders, with the assistance of her late husband Skip, long dressed up as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and started the Santa Party tradition for CETC. Flinders said last year they received 146 letters to Santa and donated over 570 gifts. This year, Flinders said she received 148 letters to Santa.
Beecher said over the past 17 years, Flinders has helped facilitate nearly $135,000 in donations for CETC.
At the end of an emotional, thankful gathering, Flinders, who fancies “Mrs. Santa Claus” as her official title, shared a motto of hers.
“Every Christmas is a better Christmas,” Flinders said.