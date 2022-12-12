...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Overnight and early morning snowfall may impact the
morning commute. Be prepared for slick road conditions and
allow extra time when traveling overnight through Tuesday
morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
A small fire started in Logan’s Krispy Kreme on Sunday afternoon after the donut shop’s machinery malfunctioned.
According to Logan Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys, the small combustion began with a “mechanical malfunction in their frier which caused the cooking oil to ignite.”
The department received a call notifying them of the fire just after 12 p.m.
Humphreys added that the fire was contained under the frier’s cover.
“There were no injuries to anybody, the store was closed at the time,” Humphreys said. “It didn’t spread to the building or anything like that. They’ll make repairs to their donut machine and then they should be back open in a couple of days.”
Humphreys didn’t attribute any part of the fire to human error.
“It was just something that malfunctioned in their machine,” he said. “It all can be repaired pretty quickly and they’ll be back in business.”
