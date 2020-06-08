Less than a month since reopening to the public, the Logan Library and Logan Community Recreation Center are closing again due to a spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in Cache County.
“It’s alarming right now,” Logan Mayor Holly Daines said on Monday after the city issued a press release about the latest moves. “We were all being really cautious back in March when the outbreak first hit and our numbers were looking so good and people were being careful and things were under control, but now we’ve clearly had a huge spike.”
The city is keeping its offices in downtown Logan open but strongly “encouraging” residents to wear masks when visiting City Hall as well as other businesses in town. The Monday press release “invites” those not wanting to wear a mask at city offices to do their municipal business online or over the phone.
“Be smart, be responsible, and be kind! Please do not be complacent,” the press release quoted Daines as saying. “I encourage residents to go back to basics and wear a mask when visiting a business, stay six feet away from others not in your household and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer often.”
Monday’s announcement also noted Logan city will use federal COVID-19 mitigation funds to provide additional support to the Cache Community Food Pantry. Additionally, it will provide city staff members to assist the Bear River Health Department to deliver food and supplies to families quarantined due to COVID-19.
The library and rec center were both closed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert initiated his “Stay Safe, Stay Home” program, but they were reopened after Herbert lowered the official coronavirus risk level from “orange” to a “yellow” on May 16.
Since then, Cache County has seen an sharp rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, with daily totals jumping into the dozens last week, then approaching 200 on Friday and Saturday. Monday, the new-case total dropped to 46, still far above any numbers in March, April and most of May.
The library closed Monday, but options for checking out books will still be available. For more information, phone 716-9123 or visit the library’s website.
The rec center closure begins Tuesday. Rec center staff will be evaluating other recreation programs, and the city is working with the school district on potential future availability for school athletic teams.