A charitable foundation run by the six daughters of noted Utah developer and Cache Valley native Dell Loy Hansen has donated $1 million to the new Logan Library, slated to open in March of 2023.
Logan Mayor Holly Daines announced the donation Monday along with $500,000 in other cash contributions, including $200,000 from Cache Valley Bank, which Daines herself has a financial stake in, $200,000 from the Paul Willie Family Foundation, and $100,000 from former Logan Mayor Craig Peterson, whose administration made many moves toward creation of a new library before Daines was elected mayor.
The $1 million gift will underwrite the children’s area of the library, and it will be named for the Hansen Sister Foundation, honoring Dell Loy Hansen’s six daughters and 24 grandchildren.
“The children’s area is the most loved and most used area of the library, and we are thrilled to be able to make it extra special with this donation,” a press release issued by the city stated.
Keri Hansen, the foundation’s director of charitable giving, was quoted as saying this about the donation:
“The Hansen sisters were all born and raised in Logan and will always consider it their home. They love being able to support Cache Valley as it grows and want to give back to the community that gave them so much. … As six sisters with varying passions and life experiences, we all have our own unique perspectives and talents that allow us to find a diverse range of needs within our communities. And as sisters, we have a united goal: to improve our communities.”
Dell Loy Hansen, owner of Wasatch Property Management, is one of Utah’s most prominent developers. He is also well-known as the former owner of the Real Salt Lake professional soccer team.
The donations from the Hansens and others come as the Logan is looking at increased costs for the library project.
“The original budget for the library was $16M. When the bids came back, particularly in this market of escalating construction costs, the city was faced with cutting some of the special features in order to stay within our budget. These donors stepped up, and their generosity has allowed us to increase the budget for the project to $17.4M,” the Logan press release said.
The Petersen contribution was not earmarked for any particular aspect of the new library but will result in the naming of a second-floor terrace in honor of the former mayor and his wife, Maradee.
Craig Peterson, the press release noted, was instrumental in selecting Hacker Architects of Portland, Oregon, to design the building in partnership with Design West of Logan.
In 2016, Petersen led an effort to buy the Emporium building in downtown Logan with the intention of putting a new Logan Library on that commercial site. The building was purchased, but the plan fell through, resulting in a protracted process to select a different site for the new library. In the end, it was decided to build the new facility at its long-time 255 N. Main St. location.
Early this spring, the old library was demolished.
Daines said the library staff will continue the fundraising efforts, and she invited others to participate.
“On behalf of everyone who will use this wonderful new library, from the youngest children to our oldest patrons, we are extremely grateful to these generous donors for their willingness to give back to the community and to make it an even better place to live,” Daines was quoted as saying.