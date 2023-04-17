hjnstock-Your News Now

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The city of Logan recently lost two former mayors — Darla Clark, who passed away over the weekend, and Russell Fjeldsted who died on April 5.

Both at one time served as the mayor of Logan, with Clark becoming the first female to hold the office in the city.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.