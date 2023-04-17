The city of Logan recently lost two former mayors — Darla Clark, who passed away over the weekend, and Russell Fjeldsted who died on April 5.
Both at one time served as the mayor of Logan, with Clark becoming the first female to hold the office in the city.
Russell Fjeldsted
Fjeldsted served as the mayor from 1990-1994. He also served his community in as a Logan City commissioner, chair of the Library Board, member of the Logan Power Board Advisory, and a board member of Intermountain Power Agency.
Current Mayor Holly Daines described Fjeldsted as a "good mayor."
“He had a downtown business and downtown was important to him, as it is to me, and his family is still involved downtown," she said.
He shepherded projects that improved Logan, including the bussing system, which, according to information in his obituary, was known early on as “Russ's Busses.” He also planned many of the community’s parks, including the Jens Johansen Park, the Canyon Entrance Park, and the Denzil Stewart Nature Park.
Another memorable accomplishment that Daines recalls: "Russ was also instrumental in getting the city golf course, which is the entrance to Logan," she said.
Born Oct. 10, 1932, in Ephraim to Fredrick James Fjeldsted and Edna Gertrude Gundry, he married his sweetheart, Barabara, and together they had six children. He attended Utah State University as an Air Force ROTC cadet and graduated with a degree in business.
Funeral services for Fjeldsted were held Saturday, April 15.
Darla Clark
Clark followed Fjeldsted as mayor, serving in that capacity from 1994-1998.
“I knew Darla a little and I was delighted that she was our first woman mayor in Logan,” Daines said. “I’m the second.”
Gina Wickwar, a close friend of Clark’s, said she was a remarkable woman who took pride in her work and the people around her.
“She appointed me to the planning commission, and we became great chums,” Wickwar said. “She was a strong mayor; she was a powerhouse.”
Besides serving as mayor, Clark served in Rotary for many years and in other capacities to help better the community that she loved, Wickwar said. Even after losing her husband, Dennis, in 2021, Clark remained “very active” in the community.
“She was very loyal, but also insisted on people pulling their weight, doing their jobs and doing them well and in a timely way,” Wickwar said. “She was a good boss and a good manager. … She would take on tasks to see that they were done. Whatever she said she was going to do, she did, and it made everyone sit up and take notice.”
Clark also was known for her business acumen and budgetary discipline.
Funeral services for Clark have not yet been announced.
Daines spoke briefly about both former mayors, mentioning that she has deep respect for those who answer the call to serve.
“Having served as mayor, I really appreciate anyone who has stepped forward and shepherded through decisions and growth,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of great mayors who have made lasting contributions.”
